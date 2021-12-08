‘No thanks,’ ‘He can jump straight in the bin’ – These Ipswich fans aren’t impressed with new managerial link

Ipswich Town’s hunt for a new manager continues this week after Paul Cook was relieved of his duties at the weekend.

The Tractor Boys looked limp and lifeless on Tuesday night as Charlton Athletic brushed them aside at The Valley and, clearly, a new man at the helm is needed as soon as possible before things start going awry yet again at Portman Road.

Names are being linked, then, with former Celtic boss Neil Lennon one of those potentially in the frame according to the EADT on Twitter:

Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon linked to the #itfc job ⬇️ Like the sound of that? https://t.co/ZP1eSz311d — Ipswich Town news – EADT (@EADTsport24) December 8, 2021

A man that has worked in the EFL before with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and also achieved success with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, it’s a link that will probably divide opinion at the very best – given how it ended for him last time with the Hoops.

Naturally, it’s caused a reaction on social media so let’s see what has been said:

Lol people's expectations are crazy in this fantasy.

Who are we holding out for? Jose? Zinedine? PEP? #itfc — Paul Jones (@lazyboyblue) December 8, 2021

He can jump straight in the bin — bradders (@Bradderss20) December 8, 2021

No thanks, has only managed in England once and left Bolton bottom of the Championship. — Stuart Spall (@spally76) December 8, 2021

Absolutely not — David Moore (@DavidMoore64) December 8, 2021

On the right track but wrong ex Celtic manager. — Stuart Goldsmith (@lexfiles11) December 8, 2021

No — Tom Crowhurst (@Tommo93) December 8, 2021

