Ipswich Town News

‘No thanks,’ ‘He can jump straight in the bin’ – These Ipswich fans aren’t impressed with new managerial link

Published

8 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town’s hunt for a new manager continues this week after Paul Cook was relieved of his duties at the weekend.

The Tractor Boys looked limp and lifeless on Tuesday night as Charlton Athletic brushed them aside at The Valley and, clearly, a new man at the helm is needed as soon as possible before things start going awry yet again at Portman Road.

Names are being linked, then, with former Celtic boss Neil Lennon one of those potentially in the frame according to the EADT on Twitter:

A man that has worked in the EFL before with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and also achieved success with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, it’s a link that will probably divide opinion at the very best – given how it ended for him last time with the Hoops.

Naturally, it’s caused a reaction on social media so let’s see what has been said:

