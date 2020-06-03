Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No thanks’, ‘Don’t want him’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh striker speculation

Lyle Taylor’s future at Charlton Athletic is looking uncertain, leaving plenty of clubs on red-alert.

The 30-year-old has been a star player for Charlton since joining from AFC Wimbledon last summer, scoring 25 goals to help the Addicks win automatic promotion from League One last term.

Taylor has encountered a couple of frustrating injury problems this season, but the forward has still managed to score 11 goals in 22 games to keep Charlton’s hopes of Championship survival alive.

But, with his contract set to expire at the end of this month, Taylor’s future at the Valley is up in the air.

Manager Lee Bowyer has recently revealed that the striker is also refusing to play the remaining nine games of the 2019/20 campaign, due to apparent risk of injury.

Sky Sports claim that the likes of Rangers, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday – who were reportedly interested in January – are likely to reignite their interest in Taylor this summer.

Plenty of West Brom fans have since reacted to this news, as Slaven Bilic prepares to strengthen his squad ahead of a potential return to Premier League football.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin have both scored vital goals for the Baggies this season, but Bilic will be keen to bolster his side’s attacking options this summer.

Here’s how fans reacted to this latest speculation…


