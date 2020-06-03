‘No thanks’, ‘Don’t want him’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh striker speculation

Lyle Taylor’s future at Charlton Athletic is looking uncertain, leaving plenty of clubs on red-alert.

The 30-year-old has been a star player for Charlton since joining from AFC Wimbledon last summer, scoring 25 goals to help the Addicks win automatic promotion from League One last term.

Taylor has encountered a couple of frustrating injury problems this season, but the forward has still managed to score 11 goals in 22 games to keep Charlton’s hopes of Championship survival alive.

But, with his contract set to expire at the end of this month, Taylor’s future at the Valley is up in the air.

Manager Lee Bowyer has recently revealed that the striker is also refusing to play the remaining nine games of the 2019/20 campaign, due to apparent risk of injury.

Sky Sports claim that the likes of Rangers, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday – who were reportedly interested in January – are likely to reignite their interest in Taylor this summer.

Plenty of West Brom fans have since reacted to this news, as Slaven Bilic prepares to strengthen his squad ahead of a potential return to Premier League football.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin have both scored vital goals for the Baggies this season, but Bilic will be keen to bolster his side’s attacking options this summer.

Here’s how fans reacted to this latest speculation…

Don’t want him, especially after refusing to play for Charlton — allnewswba (@allnewswba) June 2, 2020

As a backup good but refusing to play for Charlton if the season resumes says a lot about his character if the stories are true — Liam Jones 🇬🇧 (@liamjackjones) June 2, 2020

Would rather we got Karlen Grant, or Cauley Woodrow. I'm on a one-woman mission for us to sign the latter. — Safiya Outlines (@SafiyaOutlines) June 2, 2020

No thanks. Says a lot about his character that he's refusing to play for fear of getting injured — Ian Carr (@iancarr21) June 2, 2020

Doesn’t seem the type of player you can rely upon based on his refusal to play, need team players #wba — BoingBoingBaggie (@BaggieBoing) June 2, 2020

Hmmm attitude. I remember the stories of Michael Owen doing similar at Newcastle and that was beginning of end of his career. For me I would prefer him busting a gut to keep them up not just looking out for him — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) June 2, 2020

No thanks — Neil Edmunds (@tronifer) June 2, 2020

If we're in the Championship next season then yes. But otherwise I can't see it — Timmu Toom (@TimmuToom) June 2, 2020

Is he any good tho? 11 in 22 don’t scream prolific to me. If we do get him , I truly hope my pessimism is unjustified!! I feel he’s a league one , bottom half of championship striker? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Dave price (@DPricey1982) June 2, 2020