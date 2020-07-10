Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No thanks’, ‘Avoid’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh links with Manchester United player

Published

15 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for Manchester United and England man Jesse Lingard, as per the Independent.

Lingard’s future at Old Trafford looks uncertain, having made only nine starts in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, and the return of Paul Pogba from injury has seen Lingard fall down the pecking order, and he has now been linked with moves away.

West Ham, West Brom and Everton have been linked with the 24-time England international, as per the Independent, with Albion eyeing up a potential return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old only has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford, but it is believed that the Red Devils have an option to extend his deal by another year.

Slaven Bilic will undoubtedly look to strengthen his squad this summer, with his side sitting second in the Sky Bet Championship table, five points clear of third.

Lingard would obviously be a really high-profile signing for West Brom having been a key player for England and United in recent seasons, and he could add real quality to their midfield.

Here, then, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to this speculation…


