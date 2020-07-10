‘No thanks’, ‘Avoid’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh links with Manchester United player

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for Manchester United and England man Jesse Lingard, as per the Independent.

Lingard’s future at Old Trafford looks uncertain, having made only nine starts in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, and the return of Paul Pogba from injury has seen Lingard fall down the pecking order, and he has now been linked with moves away.

West Ham, West Brom and Everton have been linked with the 24-time England international, as per the Independent, with Albion eyeing up a potential return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old only has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford, but it is believed that the Red Devils have an option to extend his deal by another year.

Slaven Bilic will undoubtedly look to strengthen his squad this summer, with his side sitting second in the Sky Bet Championship table, five points clear of third.

Lingard would obviously be a really high-profile signing for West Brom having been a key player for England and United in recent seasons, and he could add real quality to their midfield.

Here, then, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to this speculation…

He seems like such a childish ego player with no physicality, creativity or end product. He will have huge wage demands and when you move for money there’s no way they fight for for club and the badge. It’s got Everton or West Ham written all over it! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) July 8, 2020

No thanks — Richard Barham (@rjbarham) July 8, 2020

Imagine saying no😂 — Liam⚽️ (@Iiamwbav4) July 8, 2020

Avoid — headshrinker (@pox1) July 8, 2020

I'm gonna trust out recruitment for once.

If you'd asked me last season do we want an average player from the bundesliga, id have said we need better.

We got the 🐐! — Chris Hancock (@buddhafantastic) July 8, 2020

People saying no, what level of player do you expect? Lingard may not be on United’s level but he’s still a solid premier league player who’s half the league would probably be interested in. — Nathan (@_N47H4N) July 8, 2020

No thanks — Kirk Stevens (@KirkStevens85) July 8, 2020

Albion won't pay his wages and I doubt he would want to come anyway. — Harpreet Moore (@MrHMoore) July 8, 2020

No thanks…

And thankfully no chance — Neil Stevens-Wood (@NeilStevensWoo1) July 8, 2020

I think it’s Just another Sturridge situation personally. — Ben (@WestJaminAlbion) July 8, 2020

Good signing for the level we want to be — John Francis (@JohnFrancisBC) July 8, 2020

No, no and hell no — David James (@wavylad) July 8, 2020