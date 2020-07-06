‘No thanks’, ‘5 years too late’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to transfer links with midfielder

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly exploring the option of signing John Obi Mikel on a free transfer, as per Sky Sports.

The Baggies remain on the cusp of winning promotion to the Premier League, with Slaven Bilic’s sitting five points clear of third with five games remaining this term.

Bilic will be fully focused in helping to guide his side back into the top-flight, but one player who has been linked with a move to the Hawthorns is John Obi Mikel.

Mikel is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Trabzonspor in March, having made 24 appearances for the Turkish side.

Last season, Mikel spent the second-half of the campaign at Middlesbrough, making 19 appearances as Boro missed out on a play-off spot under Tony Pulis.

The 33-year-old – who made over 360 appearances for Chelsea during an 11-year stay at Stamford Bridge – is now attracting interest from West Brom on a free transfer.

West Brom have a plethora of talented in their midfield ranks, with Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore forging a solid partnership in the middle of the park this term.

The Baggies will need depth next season, though, and the potential arrival of Mikel would represent a solid, experienced option for Bilic’s side.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to this latest speculation…

No ta — Mogster (@Jasemor) July 5, 2020

Only as a steward — Burge (@Burge5uk) July 5, 2020

Nope — Matt Vause (@matt_vause2003) July 5, 2020

We need 3-4 players of real quality not 7-8 championship level players. After the last 2 transfer windows I trust this board but if we go up we need players who drastically improve on the player they’re replacing. Like Adama replacing Helder costa and not target replacing Taylor — Henry Whittaker (@HenryWBA6) July 5, 2020

Definitely not, average player in a good Chelsea team in his prime, of which he is well past… — James Roy (@JamesRo67483580) July 5, 2020

No Thanks — Paul Griffiths (@paulwg175) July 5, 2020

No Way — Phil Massey (@pistolman) July 5, 2020

Nope. Another player past his best, there for a pay cheque! Not for me. — Pedroregis (@Amoco46) July 5, 2020

About 10 years ago 😂 — Andy Poole (@AndrewP66683304) July 5, 2020

Na, 5years too late — Jon (@jonpog) July 5, 2020