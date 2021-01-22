‘No thank you’, ‘Sign him up’ – Many Millwall fans react as club hold talks over Birmingham player

Millwall are reportedly in talks with Birmingham City over a permanent deal for midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the south London club.

The 30-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Blues starting XI in recent weeks but with his contract set to expire in the summer, it seems their Championship rivals are hoping to prize him away in a cut-price deal.

According to London News Online, Millwall are in talks with Birmingham over a permanent deal for the defensive midfielder and manager Gary Rowett is keen to get the move completed.

It is understood that the Lions have made strengthening their midfield a key objective in the transfer window.

The Dutchman has made 183 appearances for the St Andrew’s outfit since joining from FC Groningen in 2015.

He was a mainstay in the side in his first four seasons at the club but missed much of last season due to injury.

The potential arrival of Kieftenbeld has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the south London club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

No thank you, don’t need a defensive midfielder https://t.co/VCWRwo8oep — Anthony Russello (@RusselloMFC) January 22, 2021

30 year old midfielder on a permanent – not sure if I would want this https://t.co/vX045bwNSx — Millwall Analytics (@MillwallAnalyt1) January 22, 2021

30 years old. We need a young creative midfielder. I don’t think he’s that https://t.co/VdG7Kej1Iw — Michael (@MJMillwall_) January 22, 2021

30 year old that plays holding midfield struggling to get in Birmingham’s side? 🤧 https://t.co/f0W8WOf6m9 — Ben (@_BenCivil) January 22, 2021

Another holding midfielder. Just what we need. https://t.co/0k9SRkjfB6 — Michael Wenbourne (@WenbourneM) January 22, 2021

Interesting! He’s 30 though, would prefer a younger player. Anyone know anything on him? https://t.co/2CsowuqfpP — MillwallFanTV (@TvMillwall) January 22, 2021

Genuinely know very little about this guy, heard his name a couple of times but that's just it. Is he decent? https://t.co/16j4VpSCwM — Darren (@JaboeHD) January 22, 2021

No nonsense holding midfielder. Has played for Birmingham forever it seems. Majority of there fans rate him too! — Dan Houghton (@DanHoughton_) January 22, 2021