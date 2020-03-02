Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘No thank you’, ‘Erm’ – These Birmingham City fans are underwhelmed as club consider swoop for free agent

Published

1 min ago

on

Youssouf Mulumbu has been training with Birmingham City for the past few weeks as Pep Clotet considers adding to his squad.

The midfielder is a free agent after leaving Scottish champions Celtic in the summer and Blues announced on their official Twitter account this afternoon that he played for the U23 side against Crewe.

The 33-year-old will be a name known to fans across England as he starred for West Brom after joining in 2009, going on to make over 200 appearances for the Baggies before spells with Norwich and Kilmarnock.

Clotet has a few concerns in midfield after Josh McEachran suffered a season-ending injury, combined with the decision to loan David Davis to Charlton on deadline day in January.

Despite that, it’s fair to say most Blues supporters were not too enthusiastic about the prospect of Mulumbu joining, even on a short-term basis.

