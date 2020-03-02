‘No thank you’, ‘Erm’ – These Birmingham City fans are underwhelmed as club consider swoop for free agent

Youssouf Mulumbu has been training with Birmingham City for the past few weeks as Pep Clotet considers adding to his squad.

The midfielder is a free agent after leaving Scottish champions Celtic in the summer and Blues announced on their official Twitter account this afternoon that he played for the U23 side against Crewe.

🙌 Youssouf Mulumbu played the full 90 minutes for #BCFCu23s this afternoon. The free agent has been training with Blues for the past couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/PpPAwmnN8P — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 2, 2020

The 33-year-old will be a name known to fans across England as he starred for West Brom after joining in 2009, going on to make over 200 appearances for the Baggies before spells with Norwich and Kilmarnock.

Clotet has a few concerns in midfield after Josh McEachran suffered a season-ending injury, combined with the decision to loan David Davis to Charlton on deadline day in January.

Despite that, it’s fair to say most Blues supporters were not too enthusiastic about the prospect of Mulumbu joining, even on a short-term basis.

QUIZ: Can you name these 14 ex-Birmingham City midfielders?

1 of 14 Who is this former midfielder? Scott Allan Chris Burke Andrew Shinnie Paul Caddis

Here we look at some of the comments to the news…

Great young talent — BenBCFC (@Ponsonby_Ben) March 2, 2020

What was the point in sending davis on loan — Kai Gough (@kaigoughy) March 2, 2020

I would say to people remember Stephen Carr before criticising. If Pep thinks we need him until end of season fine! — Paul Phillip Lum (@Papaulski89) March 2, 2020

erm — Andre (@Andre24053) March 2, 2020

About time we have another great prospect — HaydenMarlow (@HaydenMarlow5) March 2, 2020

Just got home from the match. Wasn't that impressed — Linda Anne Goodman (@Lags71Anne) March 2, 2020

No thank you rather play our youth — Thomas 🇪🇺 (@Thomas_Bcfc_) March 2, 2020