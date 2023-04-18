Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin has admitted that he has yet to hold any talks with the club over the possibility of extending his stay at St Andrew's beyond the summer.

Colin is one of a number of Blues players who are set to be out-of-contract following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Signed by Birmingham in 2017 from Brentford, the defender has managed to establish himself as a key member of the club's squad during his stint with the Championship outfit.

Colin recently made his 250th appearance for the Blues in their meeting with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The right-back was unable to prevent his side from suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of the Black Cats as Amad Diallo netted the winning goal for the hosts in the second-half of this particular fixture.

Birmingham will be looking to deliver a positive response to this setback when they face Millwall this evening.

What has Maxime Colin had to say about his future at Birmingham City?

Ahead of Birmingham's meeting with Millwall, Colin has addressed his current situation at the club.

Asked by Birmingham Live about whether he had held discussions with the Blues over a new deal, Colin said: "Nothing yet.

"It's still open, there has been no decision made.

"There are no talks yet, I think everyone is waiting for the season to end and then from there we will sit down.

"I have been here for six years now, it's been a long time.

"I've seen quite a lot of things happening, but this season I would say has been one of the most enjoyable.

"We are going to see what happens, but I'm not too worried.

"Whatever happens, happens.

"At the moment there is no decision to make, because there is nothing on the table.

"I really want to finish the season as strong as possible, not get injured and then we're going to see."

Should Birmingham offer Maxime Colin a new contract?

When you consider that the Blues are set to remain in the Championship next season, being able to turn to an individual who possesses a wealth of experience at this level will be beneficial for the club.

Colin certainly fits the bill for the Blues as he has featured on 300 occasions at this level during his career and knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

During the current term, Colin has made 1.9 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 2.7 clearances per game and is averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in the Championship.

With Colin still clearly capable of making a difference at this level, Birmingham ought to consider offering him a new deal in the coming weeks.