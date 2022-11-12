No talks yet as Sheffield Wednesday player looks ahead to end of contract

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dom Iorfa has revealed that he has not held talks with the League One club about a new deal but that he will be open to doing so when the time is right.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the 2022/23 campaign meaning that terms on an extension will need to be agreed to keep him an Owls player beyond the summer.

It’s been an up-and-down season so far for Iorfa but he has been back in the side recently and, speaking to Yorkshire Live, he revealed that he’s not focussing on his contract situation at the moment.

He said: “I haven’t really thought about it.

“I’m focused on getting back to my best and playing football. I’m back in the side now and I’ve had a run of games so my focus is on staying in the team, giving my best.

“When that situation comes we will sit down and talk about it but right now it’s not a discussion that has taken place.”

Iorfa, who joined Wednesday from Wolves in January 2019, has endured one of the tougher spells of his Hillsborough tenure over the past few months but there have been recent signs that he’s returning to his best.

The Owls could move into the automatic promotion places with a victory against Accrington Stanley today but the defence may still be an area that Darren Moore looks to strengthen in January, which will mean more competition for the centre-back.

Quiz: Which British club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Bailey Peacock-Farrell? Burnley Everton Leeds Southampton

The Verdict

It seems like the right move from a Wednesday perspective to hold off on contract negotiations with Iorfa for the time being.

When he’s been at his best, the 27-year-old has been a rock at the back for the Owls but inconsistency has crept in – due in part to time out injured – and he’s not been reliable enough in recent seasons.

Iorfa needs to use the rest of 2022/23 to prove to Moore and the Wednesday chiefs that he’s a defender they need to keep around.

In the short term, he may also face fresh competition should the Owls make transfer moves in January.