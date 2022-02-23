No tackles made, 3 duels won: This Sunderland man needs to respond to his latest display

Sunderland’s underwhelming run of form in League One continued yesterday as they failed to seal all three points in their showdown with Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light.

Whilst the Black Cats did manage to climb back into the play-off places as a result of their draw with the Brewers, their display in this fixture was not particularly convincing.

Burton opened the scoring in the second-half as Cameron Borthwick-Jackson fired past Anthony Patterson.

The visitors were seemingly on course to seal victory before Ross Stewart spared Sunderland’s blushes in stoppage-time.

The forward headed home from Alex Pritchard’s cross to take his overall tally for the season to 20 goals.

Whilst it is fair to say that several Sunderland players ultimately failed to step up to the mark in this fixture, Dennis Cirkin’s performance was particularly lacklustre.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at Cirkin’s display…

Deployed on the left-hand side of defence by Alex Neil, Cirkin would have been hoping to help Sunderland keep their first clean-sheet in six league games.

However, the Black Cats were unable to prevent Burton from finding the back of the net in this fixture.

Cirkin’s inability to put his stamp on proceedings resulted in him failing to win a single tackle last night as he registered a team-low SofaScore of 6.2.

Whilst Sunderland’s domination of possession (66%) limited Burton’s attacks, the left-back still would have wanted to demonstrate a defensive presence.

Whenever Cirkin was involved in a duel, he more often than not was beaten by an opposition player.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

In the ground and aerial duels that he participated in, the 19-year-old only managed to win three out of nine which is an underwhelming total.

Cirkin was also below par when it comes to his distribution as he registered a pass success rate of 67% and lost possession of the ball on 17 occasions.

Although the former Tottenham Hotspur man did provide three key passes in this fixture, Sunderland were unable to convert these openings.

For the Black Cats’ sake, they will be hoping that this display is a minor blip as Cirkin’s form could prove to be important in their promotion push.

If Neil opts to hand Cirkin his 26th league appearance of the season in Saturday’s meeting with Wigan Athletic, the left-back will need to deliver a response to the performance that he produced against Burton as Leam Richardson’s side are currently flying in the third-tier.