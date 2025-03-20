Sheffield United entered a new era in December 2024 as they were purchased by COH Sports, ending Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's five-year stint at the club.

This takeover could signal the start of a period where the club has the financial power to sign players for higher fees. Some of the links already emerging suggest they’re ready to invest heavily in the summer transfer window, with keenness in Gabriel Sara being an interesting rumour.

The 25-year-old made the switch to Galatasaray S.K. last summer from Norwich City, with the deal costing a reported €18 (£15.3) million, with other reports suggesting the fee could've been in excess of £20m.

His performances have continued to turn heads, and if the Blades were in the Premier League, he would be a shrewd addition to a team that has struggled in its two previous seasons in the top flight.

Sheffield United keen on Gabriel Sara

Sara is a deal that would excite the Bramall Lane faithful, and according to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, they are looking to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

The report claims that Sheffield United were eager to sign the midfielder last summer but were unable to follow through due to their financial constraints. This is a barrier that shouldn't halt Wilder's side on this occasion, and signing the Brazilian would be a real statement of intent from the new ownership.

Sara would likely seize the opportunity of Premier League football, and having flourished over the past two seasons, who’s to say he couldn’t continue his rise into the top flight of English football if the Blades manage to get there?

Wilder’s side are currently sitting pretty in second place in the Championship, but Burnley are breathing down their neck, just two points behind.

With eight games remaining, the race for promotion is set to be a tight contest, and if United can keep edging out wins, they may secure a Premier League spot to boost their chances of strengthening in the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United would benefit from Gabriel Sara signing

Last season, Sara was instrumental in Norwich City's sixth-place finish, and he has carried that form into his time in the Süper Lig.

Looking at his 2023-24 campaign with the Canaries, his statistics were exceptional. Across 46 Championship appearances, he registered 13 goals and 12 assists from central midfield – a tally only surpassed by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in terms of midfield contributions.

Beyond the raw numbers, his underlying stats (per FotMob) highlight just how influential he was. Offensively, he created 2.61 chances per game, completed 3.60 accurate long balls per 90 minutes, and made 1.97 successful crosses.

Defensively, he was equally impressive, with 54 tackles won, 219 duels won, and 30 blocks, all of which ranked in the top 10 percentile for second tier players in his position last term.

Taking this over in his big-money move, he may have only found eight goal contributions in 36 appearances so far this season, but he has continued to thrive.

Featuring alongside the defensively aggressive Lucas Torreira, he has continued to be a creator-in-chief, and his attacking figures are eerily similar to what he was producing last season despite the jump-up.

Gabriel Sara 2023-24 and 2024-25 comparison (as of 20/03/25) - per FotMob Statistics 2023-24 2024-25 Appearances 46 24 Goals 13 2 Assists 12 5 Chances Created Per 90 2.61 2.18 Successful Crosses Per 90 1.97 1.70 Successful Dribbles Per 90 0.88 0.83 Shots Per 90 2.21 2.18 League Only

A move to the Blades might be seen by some as a sideways step, but if they secure a place in the top flight, Sheffield United would have a solid midfield foundation to build upon.

Gustavo Hamer, naturally gifted going forward, would complement a deeper midfield duo of Vinicius Souza and Sara perfectly. His Brazilian counterpart would be tasked with the gritty work that Torreira currently handles at Galatasaray, allowing the 25-year-old to flourish.

Should Sheffield United earn promotion, they will need players of this calibre, and Sara would be an ideal addition to a team that has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League previously.