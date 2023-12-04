Highlights Illan Meslier's impressive performances have caught the attention of Inter Milan, who are considering making a move for him.

Inter Milan have identified Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a potential transfer target.

According to Marco Barzaghi, the Serie A giants are eyeing a possible move for the Championship shot-stopper.

Simone Inzaghi is keen to upgrade on his current options, having also identified Napoli’s Alex Meret as a replacement for Yann Sommer.

Sommer was signed last summer in place of the departing Andre Onana, but at 34-years-old is not a long-term choice to be number one goalkeeper at San Siro.

Should Leeds United cash in on Illan Meslier?

It remains to be seen whether Internazionale will pursue the move in January, or wait until the summer transfer market to make an attempt at signing Meslier.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Leeds should cash in on the Frenchman…

Declan Harte

Meslier’s exit from Leeds looked inevitable last summer, but the 23-year-old remained at Elland Road despite the club suffering relegation from the Premier League.

He had fallen out of favour under Sam Allaradyce, but he has earned his place back in the side with Daniel Farke now in charge of the first team squad.

The Frenchman is a very promising goalkeeper with the potential to compete at the highest level, especially given his young age, so it is no surprise big European clubs are looking at him.

Leeds also have Karl Darlow to call upon if Meslier does depart in January, so it wouldn’t be an immediate disaster should he be sold.

Darlow is a dependable shot stopper that could do a job for Leeds for the second half of the campaign if a good offer arrives for their number one goalkeeper.

If an offer in excess of £25 million is made then Leeds should consider cashing in, as that money could be reinvested back into improving the first team squad at Elland Road.

Otherwise, it is best to wait until the summer before making any decisions over Meslier’s future.

Ned Holmes

Illan Meslier has looked rejuvenated under Daniel Farke and it's no surprise that the young French goalkeeper is being linked with some big clubs again as a result.

The drop down to the Championship has undoubtedly helped but the x-year-old looks to have regained his confidence - much to the benefit of the Whites and the joy of supporters.

Many fans would've been happy to cash in on him, as was expected, in the summer window, particularly after the arrival of Karl Darlow, but that's not the feeling now.

That said, you have to think that with Darlow in the squad, Leeds will consider any offers that meet their valuation - which is surely going to be lofty given his age and potential - even if it comes in the January window.

They should be looking to keep hold of Meslier until at least the summer, and you'd imagine that Inter may wait until that window anyway given the form of Yann Sommer this term, but they should still be open to cashing in at the right price.

He's been outstanding this season and looks to have a big future ahead, with his Premier League struggles likely proving useful experience in the future, but knowing the right time to sell a player is important.