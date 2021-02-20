‘No surprise at all’ – These Sunderland fans react as recently departed player finds the net for new club

After signing for Sunderland in a multi-million pound deal in January 2019, Will Grigg departed Sunderland on loan in the January transfer window for a familiar home.

An initial fee of £3 million took Grigg to the Stadium of Light from Wigan Athletic, having been prolific in League One in years gone by.

He was expected to get the goals to fire Sunderland back to the Championship, but it hasn’t worked out that way whatsoever.

The Northern Ireland international’s first half-season on Wearside only saw him bag four times in 18 games as they failed in the play off final against Charlton Athletic, and the curtailed 2019/20 campaign ended with Grigg scoring one solitary league goal in 20 games.

Grigg was restricted to just four starts this season under Phil Parkinson and Lee Johnson, and after a few weeks on the sidelines due to a knee injury, the 29-year-old found himself back at MK Dons for the rest of the season.

Quiz: Did these 15 former Sunderland players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Kenwyne Jones Higher Lower

Russell Martin clearly has faith in the striker, starting him in the first two games that Grigg was available in and in his third game today against Northampton Town, he’s bagged his first goal since October 2019.

Sunderland fans are perhaps not very surprised at all that Grigg has left them temporarily and started scoring goals, and they’ve been reacting on Twitter.

Will Grigg has scored ….honest #SAFC — ftm (@Safcftm2016) February 20, 2021

Of course Will Grigg has scored — Mando🇨🇵🇨🇭 (@KINGMAGUIRE1) February 20, 2021

Grigg has actually scored a goal — Andrew McGill (@andy_mcgill) February 20, 2021

Will grigg scores, no surprise at all! — db. (@davidbanks94) February 20, 2021

Happy for Will Grigg grabbing a goal for MK Don's! Good on him! #SAFC — Alex SAFC (@AlexSAFC22) February 20, 2021

Be interesting to see if Grigg response to scoring was a muted celebration like we seen on the 8 occasions we were treated — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) February 20, 2021

In other news, Will Grigg eh?😫 🔴⚪️#safc — Michael Oates✍🏻📝📚🔴⚪️⚽️ (@afootyeducation) February 20, 2021

Thats him for the season then — david miller (@jackson2times) February 20, 2021