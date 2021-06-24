‘No surprise at all’ – These AFC Bournemouth fans react as Arnaut Danjuma rectifies Leeds United comment

AFC Bournemouth winger, Arnaut Danjuma, has taken to social media to address an interview in which he suggested he was open to a move to Leeds United this summer.

Speaking to Dutch outlet, Voetbal International, (as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post), the 24-year-old indicated he felt he’d outgrown the Championship and that a move to Elland Road would be ideal.

“Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth, has a very nice history and they play Premier League,” Danjuma explained. “And I don’t think I can play another Championship season, I’ve outgrown the competition a bit. Leeds United would be a nice step.”

Danjuma excelled last season under Jason Tindall and Jonathan Woodgate. He scored 17 goal and registered seven assists, including two goals in the play-off semi-finals, which were lost to Brentford. His performance levels over the last 12 months have only drilled home the fact that Danjuma’s future lies in the Premier League.

Quiz: What was the score the last time AFC Bournemouth played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when AFC Bournemouth last played Barnsley? 2-1 win 2-2 draw 3-1 defeat 3-2 defeat

On the back of such bold comments published, the player has taken to Twitter to clarify his comments:

Seen a few quotes, just to be clear I was put on the spot about a club in an interview and I was only trying to be respectful about them as I would any club, no way in a thousand years would I mean to be disrespectful about my club who has served me well for 2 seasons 🍒 — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) June 24, 2021

For the Bournemouth fans, many are accepting of the fact that Danjuma might be moving on this summer. They appreciate that they cannot offer him top-flight football and he’s right to have ambitions.

Others, though, appeared annoyed by the winger’s comments, despite the fact he had moved to address them.

We dive into some of that reaction here:

So you can and will play another season in the Championship?? — Paul Kenward (@PaulKenward) June 24, 2021

Do you see how some managers will say “no comment on players that aren’t contracted to the club”? It really is that easy. — American Cherry (@_USACherries) June 24, 2021

Here’s what you should have said: “It’s very flattering to have interest from PL clubs and would love to get back up there, but hopefully I do it with the Cherries as I’m a Bmth player at the moment and that’s what matters” — Ross Devonport (@thatrossbloke) June 24, 2021

You are a special player. Trolls love to come out of the woodwork and criticise.

We are lucky to have you play for us. We hope you stay. However we know you will be scooped up by another, bigger club. When you do go good luck. I will watch your progress with real hope… — mark mcblain (@MarkMcblain) June 24, 2021

Not worried about this comment at all. They are bigger and you are too good for the championship. I think some people are being a little bit precious. — Steve (@cherrysteloz) June 24, 2021

All love Arnaut ♥️ think most 🍒fans appreciate it is a fine and difficult line to tread when you are such footballing talent and bound to attract the attention of clubs playing on a bigger stage than the Championship! — FPL Sponge (@fpl_sponge) June 24, 2021

See ya later mate 👋🏼 Sad day. #afcb — Luc Vincent (@LucVincent4) June 24, 2021

No surprise at all from you — Shaun Lovett (@shaunlovesit) June 24, 2021