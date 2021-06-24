Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘No surprise at all’ – These AFC Bournemouth fans react as Arnaut Danjuma rectifies Leeds United comment

9 mins ago

AFC Bournemouth winger, Arnaut Danjuma, has taken to social media to address an interview in which he suggested he was open to a move to Leeds United this summer. 

Speaking to Dutch outlet, Voetbal International, (as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post), the 24-year-old indicated he felt he’d outgrown the Championship and that a move to Elland Road would be ideal.

“Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth, has a very nice history and they play Premier League,” Danjuma explained. “And I don’t think I can play another Championship season, I’ve outgrown the competition a bit. Leeds United would be a nice step.”

Danjuma excelled last season under Jason Tindall and Jonathan Woodgate. He scored 17 goal and registered seven assists, including two goals in the play-off semi-finals, which were lost to Brentford. His performance levels over the last 12 months have only drilled home the fact that Danjuma’s future lies in the Premier League.

On the back of such bold comments published, the player has taken to Twitter to clarify his comments:

For the Bournemouth fans, many are accepting of the fact that Danjuma might be moving on this summer. They appreciate that they cannot offer him top-flight football and he’s right to have ambitions.

Others, though, appeared annoyed by the winger’s comments, despite the fact he had moved to address them.

We dive into some of that reaction here:


