Highlights Rooney praises Kieran McKenna's impressive work in turning Ipswich Town into a Premier League promotion candidate in just two years.

Rooney admires Ipswich's playing style and mindset, highlighting their success without any superstars in the squad.

Birmingham City has dropped to 14th in the Championship table under Rooney's management, facing supporter criticism.

Wayne Rooney has given his verdict on Ipswich Town’s impressive start to the Championship season.

Birmingham City host the Tractor Boys this weekend as Rooney looks to earn his first positive result since taking charge of the Blues.

The 37-year-old lost his first three games at the helm since replacing John Eustace last month.

The in-form Ipswich will prove a difficult challenge, with Kieran McKenna’s side currently second in the Championship table.

The Suffolk outfit have won their last four league games in a row, and are nine points clear of Leeds United in third.

What was Wayne Rooney’s Ipswich Town verdict?

Rooney has complimented the work done by McKenna to turn Ipswich from a mid-table League One side into a Premier League promotion candidate in just two years.

The former England star has claimed the squad lacks any true superstars, which is a sign of how impressively the coach has done since joining the club.

“Kieran’s a really good young coach who had a great learning curve as well at Manchester United,” said Rooney, via East Anglian Daily Times.

“Going to Ipswich, he’s done a fantastic job in getting them promoted [from League One].

“Obviously, they’ve started the season really well.

“They’re a good team who’ve got no superstars.

“They’re a team who are playing how he wants them to play.

“He’s had quite a bit of time to develop that and get that mindset.

“That’s what can be achieved in terms of having that opportunity to work with the players and have that identity of play.

“I said last week that teams who go up out of this league are those who play with the ball and have possession of the ball.

“I’ve looked into that all this week, and it’s backed up exactly what I was saying from our point of view.

“We’re going to recruit for how we want to play, I think that’s really important.

“In the meantime, we need to pick up as many points as we can to put ourselves in a good position come the end of the season.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Birmingham have dropped to 14th in the Championship table as a result of their recent defeats.

The Blues have lost to Middlesbrough, Hull City and Southampton under Rooney, who is already facing heat from supporters due to the controversial nature of his appointment.

Weekly wages: Birmingham City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Rooney replaced Eustace with the team sitting sixth in the table and performing above expectations.

Their meeting with Ipwsich kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday.

How good a job has Kieran McKenna done at Ipswich?

McKenna’s done extremely well with Ipswich since taking over.

Gaining promotion back to the Championship was big for the Tractor Boys, who were in their fourth campaign in the third tier.

To have the team immediately competitive in the second division is really impressive, and promotion now looks a genuinely realistic target.

McKenna deserves a lot of praise for his role in the team’s rise, and it comes as no surprise that Rooney would be so complimentary of a coach he should know well from their time together at Man United.