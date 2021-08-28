Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘No striker, no problem’ – Many Derby County fans react to team news ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Published

4 mins ago

on

Derby County will be looking to pile even more pressure on Nottingham Forest as they take on their arch rivals at Pride Park this afternoon.

For all their off-field problems, the Rams have endured a steady start to this season, yielding five points from their opening four games.

Today, they will be hoping to return to winning ways as their bitter rivals come to town, with Forest still yet to pick up a point this season.

Wayne Rooney has opted to name only one change to the side which drew against Middlesbrough last weekend, with Tom Lawrence being recalled to the line-up.

The Wales international and Rams captain replaces Sam Baldock, and seemingly takes up the lone striker role.

Elsewhere, Kamil Jozwiak, Louie Sibley and Ravel Morrison will support him in the final third, with Max Bird and Graeme Shinnie behind them.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to the team news…


