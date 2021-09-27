‘No shock to see the Premier League calling’ – Man United join Spurs in pursuit of EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United have reportedly joined Tottenham in the race for Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.

That’s according to the Daily Star (via Daily Express), who have reported the Red Devils have joined Spurs in the race for the 18-year-old after a recommendation from none other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

But is he deserving of a Premier League move? And does he have the potential to become a top flight player?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

George Harbey

I can certainly see him playing in the Premier League in the long run.

Edwards already looks like he has a wise head on young shoulders, and he has all the hallmarks of a progressive, ball-playing centre-half.

At the moment, I think a move would be premature.

Edwards needs to play a lot more games at Championship level before making such a move to the likes of Spurs or Man United.

Of course, they could loan him back and he could remain at Posh, but I don’t see the point of that to be honest.

Adam Jones

Not sure he’s quite earned stripes yet.

This isn’t the right time for Ronnie Edwards to be moving on at this moment in time, unless there’s a clear plan for him at a Premier League club going forward.

Another Peterborough youngster in Adler Nascimento made the jump up to West Ham in the summer and it’s certainly a big gamble.

The problem with going out on loan from a big club is the fact the temporary side may feel they can leave someone like Edwards out of the side because of their lack of emotional attachment to the player. And there are no guarantees he would force his way into the PL club’s first team even after these temporary spells.

In stark contrast, the Posh will be desperate to give the 18-year-old as much game time as possible so they can enjoy him whilst he’s at London Road before selling him for potentially a sizeable amount of money.

He does have the potential to go on and be a top-flight player, but he should stay put for now and choose the right time to make the move.

You could even say he should wait until he’s out of his teens and has more experience under his belt before moving to the Premier League to maximise his chances of being involved with the first team straight away.

Billy Mulley

Ronnie Edwards is a very exciting prospect in English football and it is no shock to see the Premier League calling.

He should have a very long and exciting career ahead of him, but for now, all eyes will be on doing a job with Peterborough United.

Fitting it with the modern-day requirements at centre-back, Edwards is a technically-gifted defender who is comfortable receiving possession in tight areas and progressing play.

Not only can he start attacks from deep, he also has the footballing brain to go with it, as he reads the game well to halt attacks and intercept the play.

He is also somewhat of a physical presence, and whilst he has not fully grown yet, it is clear to see that he has all the tools to dominate personal battles too.