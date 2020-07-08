‘No sense in holding him back’ – Many of these Charlton fans want increased midfielder apps after last night

Charlton Atheltic suffered a second narrow defeat on the bounce last night in the Sky Bet Championship as Brentford eventually edged them out 2-1 at Griffin Park.

The Addicks would go in front early on in the contest as Macauley Bonne hit the end but it was always going to be tough keeping the league’s form side at bay as they surge for promotion.

Of course, Charlton have shown some decent defensive resilience since the restart and, heading into the final period of the game, they were still holding on but, eventually, the Bees struck twice to take all three points.

A cruel night for the Addicks but one they will try and use for their clash with Reading at the weekend in a positive manner.

Indeed, some performances caught the eye and Jonny Williams was one man to earn praise on social media for the work he did.

Let’s take a look at what has been said about the attacking midfielder…

Lost the game when Williams and Doughty went off #cafc — Marc (@Marc_CAFC) July 7, 2020

Take Doughty and Williams off and sit back, deserved everything we got there in the end, commentators saying almost…. Almost gets you zero points I'm afraid #cafc — paul (@paulthecab) July 7, 2020

The difference Jonny Williams makes to our attacking play is crazy! Guarantee if he started friday the outcome would have been different. #cafc — VivaLaCruz (@smit112) July 8, 2020

Bit harsh mate? We know what he can do and I would rather have a good 20-30 mins out of JW than 90m average out of some who will remain nameless, thought it was a very decent performance last night – we are so much better than pre lockdown Brentford imo best team in the division. — Phil Reddy (@PhilReddy1) July 8, 2020

Taking Williams and Field off completely changed the game. They could have scored about 10 in that second half #cafc — Dylan Payne (@dylpayne) July 7, 2020

Don't want to see Williams subbed at all now for the rest of the season. If gets injured so be it, no sense in holding him back now, we need him to win games. Would much rather him as a 10, than 2 of our current forwards and he works well with Bonne #cafc — Stuart Loversidge (@StuLoversidge) July 7, 2020

Williams MOTM. Got weaker when made the subs. Deji on the left didn’t work. Lost control of the middle when Fields went off. No one expected anything but still frustrating. Onto Reading #cafc — Bray Ash (@brayash24) July 7, 2020