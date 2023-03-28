Journalist Peter Smith has reiterated that Stoke City would be keen to strike another deal with Chelsea for Dujon Sterling in the summer, revealing this information for Stoke-on-Trent Live.

Spending a period of the campaign out injured, he has only been able to make 20 appearances in all competitions for the Potters this term but has made a reasonably good impact, operating on both sides as a versatile asset for Alex Neil.

His ability to operate on the left has allowed Ki-Jana Hoever to thrive on the right - but they are just two of several loanees who look set to head back to their respective parent clubs during the summer.

Not only will they see Sterling and Hoever leave, but also Matija Sarkic, Axel Tuanzebe, Ben Pearson, Will Smallbone and Bersant Celina, with Pearson and Smallbone making an excellent impact in the middle of the park and allowing Josh Laurent to thrive alongside them.

It has already been revealed that Neil's side are considering the possibility of luring Tuanzebe to the bet365 Stadium on a permanent basis - and Sterling is another player they would want to bring in.

Journalist Smith believes the 23-year-old would also be on the radar of other Championship clubs though, with the Potters potentially set to face a considerable amount of competition for his signature.

Writing on this subject, Smith posted: "A no brainer and no real secret that Stoke would take him [Sterling] back in a heartbeat, as would a lot of their Championship rivals."

The Verdict:

He's one player the club should definitely be looking to sign again because he has shown enough to be considered as a good option for them.

The 23-year-old's ability to play on both sides could be attractive for Chelsea - but they already have a decent amount of options on the left side anyway with Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Ian Maatsen and Baba Rahman all set to be at the club in the summer.

It wouldn't be a surprise if both Maatsen and Rahman left - but he would probably be third choice at best on the left and probably wouldn't start on the right either if Reece James is fit with Cesar Azpilicueta also able to play there.

And if he's guaranteed regular starts at the bet365 Stadium, he should certainly be looking to make a permanent move there and that's something Lewis Baker will surely be advising him to do.

Baker spent a decent chunk of his career at Stamford Bridge before moving on - but was never going to be a first-team regular for the Premier League giants and probably should have moved on sooner.

He won't want Sterling to make the same mistake.