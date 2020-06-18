No room for Eliasson: The Bristol City XI we expect Johnson to play v Blackburn on Saturday

Bristol City will look to get their play-off push back underway with a win when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Robins are seventh and will be determined to secure a place in the top six in the last nine games of the season.

Blackburn have got their eyes locked on doing the same thing, however, so Saturday’s game should be a tough test for Johnson’s men.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI that we expect the City boss to start with at Ewood Park…

4-4-2 proved a useful formation in City’s last big game against Fulham and you feel Johnson may look to utilise it again on Saturday, particularly as it will allow him to play two of the three strikers vying for a place.

Niki Maenpaa put in some good displays prior to the delay to the season but with Bentley back fit, he will surely take back possession of the number one jersey. The Robins backline has been a little disappointing this term, shipping 53 goals already, but the summer signing’s performances have been impressive for the most part.

Ahead of him, Johnson has some good options at centre-back but you feel experienced heads Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas could get the nod.

Jay Dasilva looks certain to return at left-back, while Johnson may opt for the dynamism of Pedro Pereira at right-back, with the 22-year-old having begun to cement his place in the side before the delay.

Korey Smith’s long-term future remains unclear but in the short-term Smith looks set to be a key man at the heart of the City midfield. An experienced and reliable head in central midfield, the 29-year-old is the Robins’ leader on and off the pitch – hence his possession of the captain’s armband.

Alongside him Han-Noah Massengo looks likely to get the nod, though Adam Nagy could start instead.

Jamie Paterson and Andreas Weimann embody the sort of values that Johnson looks for in his City team – a combination of creative spark and industriousness.

In a big game like this, you feel the Robins boss may trust Paterson and Weimann, meaning assist-machine Niclas Eliasson can make an impact off the bench.

With Benik Afobe back, Johnson has some fantastic options upfront but you feel he will want to ease the Stoke City loanee back into proceedings.

That means a front two of Famara Diedhiou, having arguably the best season of his City career, and January signing Nahki Wells are likely to get the nod.