‘No right foot’, ‘Bored yet?’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to Joe Lolley footage

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley is the latest player to try the ‘loo roll challenge’, as he shared his effort on social media last night.

The craze, which has been done by top footballers across the country, simply requires that you do as many kick-ups as you can with a toilet roll.

With the English game postponed until April 30 at the earliest, this is something that has become popular and Lolley showed his attempt on Twitter.

Whilst it was a decent effort from the former Huddersfield man, it’s fair to say the majority of comments centred on one thing – how he was all left-foot! Even though he plays on the right, Lolley’s game is all about cutting in from the flank and he has scored some memorable goals by doing just that.

So, this shouldn’t really have been a surprise and here we look at some of the comments from the Reds fans to the footage…


