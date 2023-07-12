Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth has revealed his thought process behind his well-documented decision to swap Wycombe Wanderers for a move back to West London in February.

Despite the circumstances of both clubs being totally different, Ainsworth has stated he has "no regrets" in his final decision.

What has Gareth Ainsworth revealed?

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Ainsworth was quick to reference the good run of form he was enduring with the Chairboys, as well as the success he had with the club over a ten-year period.

"We had just won five on the spin in League One when I made the decision to leave, so naturally a lot of people have asked me if I made a mistake,"

"I genuinely haven’t. I’m not someone who has regrets. he continued.

The 49-year-old has outlined his latest focus of attempting to bring back the good times to R's supporters after years of Championship obscurity following relegation from the Premier League eight years ago.

However, he has stressed to supporters that they must be patient as the club goes through an unsettling and transitional period.

"My focus is just on getting this club back where it belongs. Listen, this club’s issues aren’t going to be fixed overnight – supporters need to understand there are some tough times ahead – but I know I’ve made the correct decision in coming here."

"I don't know if I can" - potential top level management?

The eccentric style boss was also quizzed further in the interview about whether he has the traits and characteristics required to land a job at the very top level of management.

"People said I had a job for life at Wycombe – which is lovely, obviously, but that’s not everything,"

"I wanted to challenge myself again. The burning question in me has always been, ‘Can I possibly manage at the highest level?’

"To be honest, I don’t know if I can. I’ve no idea how someone like me would fare at the top level. So, I made the step to challenge myself as much as anything. I had good times here as a player and as a young coach – now the task is to make more memories as a manager."

Can Gareth Ainsworth take QPR forward in the 2023/24 season?

It has been well documented that the 2022/23 season at QPR was one of the most eventful across the EFL. Despite leading the Championship after 16 matches, a run of only three wins from Boxing Day until the end of the season led to a narrow escape from relegation.

Ainsworth still received his fair share of criticism from Rangers fans despite only being in charge for a third of the season, so he has a lot to prove over the course of pre-season and opening weeks of the campaign as to whether he is the man to take the club forward.

In a bid to strengthen his squad, recent links have seen moves for Wycombe playmaker Lewis Wing, the experienced duo of Matty Godden and Asmir Begovic as well as Brighton youngster Marc Leonard all surface.

With a number of high-profile players such as Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie and Stefan Johansen all departing West London this summer, it is paramount that Ainsworth is able to bring in adequate replacements in an attempt to change the club's fortunes, and the aforementioned links would all be astute additions.