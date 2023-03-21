Sunderland have had an excellent season in the Championship after winning promotion via the play-offs in League One last term.

After a testing four-season period in the third tier it was an enormous relief for supporters to see the Black Cats climb back into the second tier, but many would have been realistic about their prospects in the division.

The gap between the Championship and League One appears to be widening and Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, who sealed automatic promotion from the third tier last season, have not managed the transition anywhere near as easily as the North East club.

Sunderland's play-off hopes have become more and more distant over the last month or so and they are seven points behind sixth-placed Millwall with only eight matches remaining.

However, long-serving utility man Luke O'Nien still remained very positive about the remaining matches when he spoke to the club's website.

He said: “When we take each game in isolation, there is no reason why we can’t compete.

"We were competitive against Norwich and Sheffield United, and we should have taken some points.

"Burnley when they came to our place, we were 2-0 up.

“If you take each game in isolation, there has been two or three games where we haven’t turned up and that is down to ourselves.

"There is no reason why we can’t go on and get lots more points.

“The team is in a really good position.

"Where we are, I think we would have taken that at the start of the season at this point.

"But now we are where we are, we’ve got to make sure we don’t rest on our laurels and kick on.”

In taking a step back, despite not capitalising on a fantastic opportunity to finish in the top six, in part down to January business, the Black Cats are in a great place to go again next season, with an innovative and experienced manager in Tony Mowbray at the helm.

The Verdict

O'Nien has been a dependable performer for the Black Cats again in stepping up to Championship level.

Competition for places in the midfield role that he was most accustomed last term has forced the 28-year-old to adapt, but he has very successfully and is a valued option in the squad.

The youthful profile of the Black Cats' squad has its pros and cons, but Mowbray is a smart choice of manager to guide them through this important period.

This season is likely to prove a bridge too far, but after the promise they have shown, it would not be a surprise for a Premier League return to materialise in the next three seasons.