‘No reason why they can’t’ – Are Sheffield United genuine automatic promotion contenders? The verdict

Sheffield United are making impressive strides towards the play-off positions after a difficult start to the campaign.

It took a while for the Blades to readapt to second-tier football in the early stages of the season, with Slavisa Jokanovic dismissed in late November.

Paul Heckingbottom has seen instant success since succeeding the Serb, with the Yorkshire club now juts a point outside the much-desired play-off positions.

Despite their impressive form and scope to continue impressing, Heckingbottom has played down promotion talk during his post-match interviews, following an excellent 2-0 victory over West Brom.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on whether or not the Blades could be considered genuine automatic promotion contenders as things stand…

Ben Wignall

I think with the form that the Blades are in you cannot rule anything out at this point.

They have three games in hand on third-placed Blackburn Rovers – win all three of those and they’re above the Lancashire side in the table so they have to be in the mix at the moment, despite sitting in 10th position.

Paul Heckingbottom has somehow transformed United into a team that wins comfortably most of the time – despite initial fears that he would not be the right man for the job.

Billy Sharp has shown signs of life again and his scoring like it’s 2016 again and he’s surrounded by talented players who have all played at the top level.

There’s still a long way to go in the 2021-22 season but with the current results and performances the Blades are showing, there’s no reason why they can’t push into the top two by the end of the campaign.

Marcus Ally

I would say they need to establish themselves as a play-off side before we can rate their chances.

But you certainly cannot write them off, it is seven wins, one draw and one loss under Heckingbottom in the league and a continuation of that form would see them come close.

Teams are going to start to prepare for Billy Sharp more than the rest of the team combined, and in that it will be interesting to see if the 36-year-old can still have the same influence on matches, but also if other players can step up and shoulder the goalscoring burden.

Defensively they have looked very solid in the last couple of months, but if Sharp’s form regresses, which will be expected to happen at some stage, the supporting cast is not of the standard to chase down the top two, particularly with it unclear what kind of shape Morgan Gibbs-White will be in when he returns from injury.

Adam Jones

Sheffield United definitely have a chance of securing a return to the Premier League – and though I was initially sceptical about Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment – it seems to have worked out for the best.

Reverting to a back three and making Chris Basham a key player once again has made all the difference for the Blades and they now seem to have the ingredients needed to push on.

However, they will need to be almost faultless to retain any spot in the top six because the likes of Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest will also be fiercely competing for those four spots in the play-off zone.

In the end, their poor start to the season could prove to be costly – but they seem to have found a working formula and for that reason – you cannot rule them out of the promotion race.

In terms of the top two though, there are a lot of teams to get past, and I just don’t fancy them making the top two. A top-six finish is a possibility though.