“No reason why I would” – Andy Dawson explains Liam Rosenior situation ahead of Hull City v Middlesbrough

Andy Dawson has confirmed that he is yet to speak to prospective new Hull City manager Liam Rosenior.

The current interim boss has claimed he has not yet had the chance due to his preparations for the Tigers’ upcoming fixtures.

This comes as the former Derby County head coach reportedly moves closer to being appointed at the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis.

Dawson has been in charge at Hull since replacing Shota Arveladze at the end of September on a temporary basis.

However, this midweek’s clash with Middlesbrough could be his final game in charge with Rosenior closing in on the role.

But the 44-year-old remains focused on the task at hand of getting results for the club, suggesting that the intense fixture schedule has not allowed him the chance to focus on anything but the first-team squad.

“No, I have not spoken to him as my job is to concentrate on the team now,” said Dawson, via The Yorkshire Post.

“There’s no reason why I would.

“We will have had five games in around two weeks and we cannot look past the next day really and the next game.

“Our job is to plan, prepare and hopefully help the players perform to the max and that won’t change.

“That is our main role and responsibility.

“I have been in football long enough and there has always been speculation about every club and every little detail, everything.

“It has been like that whenever I have been a player or a coach.

“The only thing you can control is yourself, your professionalism and people around you.

“That is all we have done as a staff from minute one from the Luton Town game and that is what we will continue to do until told any different.”

Hull have four more Championship fixtures before the World Cup break comes into effect later this November.

The clash with Boro is an important game at the bottom of the second division table, as the Tigers look to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

The Verdict

Dawson could hold discussions with Rosenior once an official appointment is made to help ease his transition into the role.

But the busy schedule has likely had a strain on his ability to spend time away from the first team squad in recent weeks.

The clash with Middlesbrough is an important one as we draw closer to the World Cup break.

The Tigers will want to avoid falling into the bottom three ahead of a four-week pause on the season.