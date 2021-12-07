‘No reason why he can’t thrive’ – Bristol City eye January move for defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly interested in Hearts defender Craig Halkett ahead of the January window.

According to Football Insider, the Robins are eyeing the centre-back but face competition from Swansea City.

It is said the defender could be available cheaply as his contract is set to expire in the summer.

So, would he be a good signing for City? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Bristol City if they are able to convince Craig Halkett to make the move to Ashton Gate.

The Robins have been relatively underwhelming in a defensive sense this season as they have conceded 30 goals in the Championship and thus Nigel Pearson may need to bolster his options in this area next month.

Halkett has produced a host of promising performances for Hearts during the current campaign and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.15 in the Scottish Premiership.

Whilst it may take the defender some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played in this division during his career, there is no reason why he can’t thrive under the guidance of Pearson at this level.

Jordan Rushworth

This might be a very good bargain signing for Bristol City to make in the January transfer window with Craig Halkett potentially able to be snapped up for a reduced fee because he is entering the final stages of his contract with Hearts.

It seems that Nigel Pearson would like to further bolster his defensive options in the winter window at Bristol City but the Robins will not be wanting to spend fortunes to do it. Therefore, getting a player that has shown the sort of form that Halkett has for Hearts this season in the Scottish Premier League on the cheap could well be one of the best avenues open to them.

Halkett has been impressing alongside the in-demand John Souttar and it seems that now he is starting to get some deserved plaudits and attention as well. The 26-year-old seems to be ready to make the step to the Championship and it might be the right time for him to have a new challenge.

It feels like the sort of sensible move Bristol City should be eyeing up, but they will need to convince the defender that they are the best place for his long-term development with Swansea City also circling as well.

Do you think you’re a massive Bristol City fan? Try score 100% on this Robins quiz

1 of 28 1. When were City last promoted? 2013/14 2014/15 2016/17 2017/18

Ben Wignall

With Nigel Pearson adopting a back three in recent times, a new centre-back addition in January could very well be a necessity.

Nathan Baker’s recent concussion means that they’re light on the ground and aside from one match this season in the Scottish Premiership, Halkett has been an ever-present for Hearts.

With his contract coming to an end at Tynecastle at the end of the season and the Championship being a league of better quality than Scotland’s top flight – as well as it being a pathway to the Premier League – it wouldn’t be a shock if Halkett was keen on a move to the Robins in January.

It’s been John Souttar who has mainly caught the eye for the Jam Tarts this season but Halkett clearly has his admirers as well.

It would be a blow for Robbie Neilson to lose both centre-backs in one window but you couldn’t blame Halkett for wanting a move south of the border when he’s spent his whole career so far in Scotland.