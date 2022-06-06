“No reason to underestimate” – Pundit assesses Stockport County’s upcoming Football League return

Stockport County confirmed their participation in next season’s League Two following an excellent 2021/22 campaign.

Putting an end to an 11-year absence from the Football League, the Hatters eventually finished the campaign six points clear of Wrexham who eventually missed out in the play-offs.

Now preparing for the rigours of a fourth-tier return, Dave Challinor will be scanning and assessing the market to try and assemble a squad that is ready for the division.

Speaking to FLW about Stockport’s promotion and what the immediate ambitions are likely to be next season for the Hatters, Carlton Palmer said: “I’m delighted that they’ve got promotion, and they’re back in the league.

“But as I said, they’re big payers, and big players get the players.

“So, that’s what it’s all about. If you can get the players in, then there’s no reason to underestimate the fact that they could get another promotion.

“But like I said, when you get promotion, your first thing is, if you go up a league, is to secure that status.”

The verdict

Deserved National League winners, Stockport will now be striving to really kick on and cement themselves back in the top four tiers of English football.

Providing them with optimism about the season ahead is how Sutton United and Harrogate Town have kicked on in recent years immediately after fifth-tier success.

As Palmer points out, they are big payers in the context of the fourth-tier and should be able to attract talent to Edgeley Park.

Whilst perhaps quietly confident about what the new can bring, the primary objective will be surviving the drop, and then building on that, should it be achieved relatively early on.