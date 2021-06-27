‘No real loss’ – Plenty of Luton Town fans react as midfielder’s departure is finalised

Luton Town have recently confirmed that Ryan Tunnicliffe has left the club to join League One side Portsmouth ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Tunnicliffe first signed for the Hatters back in 2019, and went on to make 68 appearances in total for the Championship side over the years.

28 of those appearances came in this year’s campaign, as Nathan Jones’ side finished 12th in the second tier standings, in what was a strong season for Luton Town.

But the former Manchester United youngster was out of contract at the end of the month, and has made the decision to sign for Portsmouth.

Pompey will be targeting promotion back into the Championship next season, with the new campaign set to get underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on Fleetwood Town, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Danny Cowley’s side.

Plenty of Luton Town supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Tunnicliffe’s departure this summer, as he makes the move to Fratton Park.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Definitely Not championship standard — Dave Hammond (@Dchammond1) June 26, 2021

Really promising at beginning, flashes of brilliance but inconsistent, when the team plays well he does. Just didn't work out for us. Could ring the changes for Pompey chimes. — mick kent (@mickkent2) June 26, 2021

Quite liked him, didnt deserve the comments he got from everyone, very underrated, bravery and workrate was top. Good luck Tunni — James Comerford (@comerfordj22) June 26, 2021

Been a good pro, excellent signing for Pompey. Will be quality in that league. — Ｌｕｔｏｎ Ｅｙｅ (@LutonEye) June 26, 2021

Definitely got better in the second half of last year but with the signings we've made no real loss. Should be good in L1 I'd imagine! All the best🙌 — CalumBright (@CalumBright_) June 26, 2021

Will do well in that league. — Richard Armstrong 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@habbyhatter) June 26, 2021

Good luck Ryan. Thanks for everything. — 💙🧡Donna Janes💙🧡 (@DottieJanes) June 26, 2021

No loss but good luck. 👋 — Adam Dilley (@AdamDilley5) June 26, 2021

All the best Ryan. Good signing for Pompey IMO — Sj Vaughan (@simonjvaughan) June 26, 2021

Best of luck! Very underrated IMO — George Barnard (@GeorgeBarnard66) June 26, 2021