‘No real loss’ – Plenty of Luton Town fans react as midfielder’s departure is finalised

Luton Town have recently confirmed that Ryan Tunnicliffe has left the club to join League One side Portsmouth ahead of the 2021/22 season. 

Tunnicliffe first signed for the Hatters back in 2019, and went on to make 68 appearances in total for the Championship side over the years.

28 of those appearances came in this year’s campaign, as Nathan Jones’ side finished 12th in the second tier standings, in what was a strong season for Luton Town.

But the former Manchester United youngster was out of contract at the end of the month, and has made the decision to sign for Portsmouth.

Pompey will be targeting promotion back into the Championship next season, with the new campaign set to get underway on Saturday 7th August, when they take on Fleetwood Town, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Danny Cowley’s side.

Plenty of Luton Town supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Tunnicliffe’s departure this summer, as he makes the move to Fratton Park.

