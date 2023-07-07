Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on the appointment of Xisco Munoz as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The Spaniard was confirmed as the Owls’ next manager following the departure of Darren Moore on short notice in June.

Moore guided the club back to the Championship with a dramatic play-off victory last season, ending the team’s two-year stint in the third tier.

But a disagreement between owner Dejphon Chansiri and Moore led to the 49-year-old leaving Hillsborough during preparations for life back in the Championship.

Chansiri has moved quickly to appoint the former Watford coach, who previously led the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

What does Carlton Palmer think of Xisco Munoz’s appointment as Sheffield Wednesday manager?

Palmer has highlighted that promotion winning campaign as a sign of his potential with Wednesday.

However, the former Wednesday midfielder believes it is still too early to say how successful Munoz will be due to the underwhelming work he has done since leaving Watford.

“Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Xisco Munoz as their new manager,” Palmer told Football League World.

“We will have to see how this one plays out.

“Munoz guided Watford to the Premier League, which was a fantastic achievement, and was subsequently dismissed 10 games into the new season in the Premier League.

“But other than that, there is no real evidence of how good he is as a coach or as a manager.

“Because after leaving Watford in the Premier League, he then went on to manage Huesca in Spain and Anorthosis in Greece.

“So it’s hard to give a true indication of how this one will play out, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Munoz led Huesca to 13th in the Segunda División in 2021-22 before moving to Anorthosis after leaving the Spanish club.

The 42-year-old’s time in Greece lasted just three months, with poor results seeing him replaced swiftly.

Chansiri will be hoping that he can work to a similar standard to what we saw during his time at Vicarage Road in which he guided Watford to second in the table after taking over in December of the 2020-21 campaign.

Wednesday’s pre-season has already gotten underway ahead of the Championship campaign beginning next month.

The Owls’ first game comes in the curtain-raising fixture at home to Southampton on 4 August under the Friday night lights.

Will Xisco Munoz be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Munoz’s track record since leaving Watford leaves a lot to be desired, so there is reason to be cautious in making predictions for how he will fare at Wednesday.

His Watford side did well to earn promotion, but he failed to make an impression in the Premier League once in the top flight.

If he can get Wednesday playing an attractive brand of attacking football then fans will move on from Moore’s departure.

But the former manager was well-liked among the fan base, and earned a lot of credit for gaining promotion, so he will prove difficult to replace.

There is no doubt that there is an element of risk to the appointment and it is a bold time to roll the dice from Chansiri, with the Owls looking to establish themselves in the Championship again.