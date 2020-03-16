‘No question’, ‘Why waste the money?’ – Question over this Leeds United man’s future has these fans locked in debate

Gaetano Berardi has been a man that has divided opinion at Elland Road with his Leeds United career breeding a lot of erratic performances, coupled with some equally very dependable outings.

Having joined Leeds back in 2014, Gaetano Berardi was utilised as a full-back with a lot of versatility to his game, and has seen him become a fairly important asset to the Whites’ squad ever since.

Berardi’s performances have seen him retained by Marcelo Bielsa since he arrived, becoming a key member of the dressing room as they push towards promotion this season.

A major question mark has been put over his long-term prospects, however, because he has yet to be offered a new contract by the club despite a number of other first-team players being handed fresh deals earlier in the season.

He is out of contract in the summer and as the weeks go by, there is more and more doubt that the club are willing to see him stay at the club beyond the end of this season.

Injuries to key players, including Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips, have seen Berardi make rare starts in centre-back against Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town, where he has been very dependable. In the last five games, Berardi has been present for three of them, helping Leeds regain top spot with five straight wins and clean sheets.

The question is still there of whether he will be at Elland Road next term, and this has sparked a lot of debate amongst plenty of fans on a Leeds United fans group on Facebook…

After a few really solid performances recently, do we think Berardi deserves that new contract or not?

Roy Lack “Oh yes.”

Gaz Smith “Yes, he’s been a solid player for us, he’s had his dodgy moments but who doesn’t? In the recent run, he’s been quality.”

Can you name the last 15 Leeds managers?

1 of 15 Firstly, who is the current boss of Leeds United? Marcelo Bielsa Slaven Bilic Scott Parker Sabri Lamouchi

Brian Yates “Yes for sure.”

Chris Poole “Absolutely. No question.”

Andrew Firth “He’s not going to play games in the Premiership, why waste the money? Put his wages to better use.”

Gary Scriven “Controversial I know and I’m sure people will give me grief as I think he has been a fantastic servant other than his silly red cards, but if we go up to the premier league we need a different calibre player to Berardi, just remember Bielsa only likes a 22 man squad. So the full squad needs to be Premier League quality, that’s my personal opinion anyway.”

Richard Plunkett to Gary Scriven “Sensible comment, he has never been anything but a squad player and is nowhere near Premiership standard.”

Micheal Johnson “Yes for sure when he’s fit no better player gives 100%.”

Andrew James “Solid this season, a valuable squad member, definitely with a year or more.”

Alec Peel “Without doubt, he’s been a really good servant, 100% Leeds and deserves one, earned it.”