During the previous summer transfer window, Ipswich Town opted to engage in a great deal of transfer activity ahead of the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as securing the services of the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules, the Blues also decided to sanction temporary moves for some of their players.

One of the individuals who was loaned out by Ipswich was Joe Pigott who sealed a switch to fellow League One side Portsmouth.

Marcus Harness moved in the other direction for an undisclosed fee as part of this particular agreement.

Whereas Harness has gone on to provide 10 direct goal contributions for Ipswich in all competitions, Pigott has struggled for form in a Portsmouth shirt.

Due to the presence of Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett, the forward has been deployed as a substitute in 17 of the 22 league games that he has participated in this season.

Pompey would have been hoping that Pigott would be able to help them launch a push for promotion over the course of the current term by scoring on a regular basis.

However, his performances in the third-tier have left a lot to be desired.

The forward has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions and is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.32 at this level.

With Pigott set to return to the club at the end of May, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna should be looking to sell him this summer regardless of what division his side find themselves in later this year.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the forward also failed to make a lasting impact in League One as he only provided three direct goal contributions in 22 appearances for Ipswich.

Set to face fierce competition for a place in Ipswich’s side from Ladapo and Nathan Broadhead, who was directly involved in two goals in yesterday’s win over Forest Green Rovers, Pigott is unlikely to revive his career at Portman Road.

A shadow of the player that set this division alight by scoring 20 goals for AFC Wimbledon in the 2020/21 season, the 29-year-old may need a fresh start elsewhere.

Pigott’s contract at Ipswich is set to run until 2024 and thus the upcoming window represents a great opportunity for the club to secure a reasonable fee for him which could then be used to reinvest in their squad.

Although Portsmouth are unlikely to be in the queue to sign him on a permanent deal, his previous escapades in League One could attract interest from other sides at this level while dropping down to League Two could also be a possibility for Pigott.

Quiz: Are these 20 Ipswich Town facts real or fake?