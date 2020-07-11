‘No, please no’, ‘Keep him away’ – Many Bristol City fans react to latest John Terry update

Former England and Chelsea defender John Terry has reportedly expressed an interest in taking charge at Bristol City, which hasn’t been well received by fans of the South West club.

Lee Johnson was relieved of his duties after last weekend’s defeat to Severnside rivals Cardiff City, with assistant coach Dean Holden leading the team on a short-term basis.

A number of notable names have been linked as Johnson’s replacement, including Chris Hughton, Slavisa Jokanovic, and Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer.

It was reported earlier this week that Terry was in the frame to take over at Ashton Gate.

The Ex-England defender is currently Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa, having joined in October 2018 and helped the Birmingham club secure promotion to the Premier League.

According to a fresh report from the Daily Mail, Terry is ready to step up as a full-time manager and has expressed his interest in being Johnson’s long-term replacement.

It is understood that the 39-year-old has made no secret of wanting to branch out and is attracted to City’s potential.

During Johnson’s tenure, the Robins evolved from a side battling Championship relegation to one pushing for the play-offs.

The latest update concerning Terry does not seem to have been well received by the Ashton Gate faithful, with many City supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

No thank you…… — Ian.Moody (@Fluffy260615) July 11, 2020

JT?? No, No and thrice No! — Craig Feltham (@🏡) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CraigJF) July 10, 2020

Hmm….doesn’t feel the right man! Hughton, Jokanovic or Cook in no particular order- any of them would be great… — CityFan1998 (@Somethingnew223) July 11, 2020

How are any of these potential managers goint to take us to “the next level” ? All second rate 🤷‍♂️ — Dion **** (@lambis1) July 11, 2020

He can stay away ! https://t.co/ITf4v8xzdU — Ryan Plece (@Thee_Ry) July 11, 2020

keep him away i beg https://t.co/9bVXz5NdVw — iestyn 🧼 (@genreneutraluno) July 10, 2020

My heart sank reading this headline 😂 https://t.co/4k3H7ybXiu — James (@jbcfc__) July 10, 2020