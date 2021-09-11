‘No Plan B’, ‘Cook out’ – Many Ipswich Town fans vent their anger after 5-2 defeat

Ipswich Town fell to their third defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon, losing 5-2 at home to Bolton Wanderers.

The Tractor Boys have failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon them before the season, and have now gone six games without a win in League One under Paul Cook.

Macauley Bonne fired Town into the lead on five minutes, but Bolton responded well and turned the game on its head, going 2-1 up thanks to Dapo Afolayan and Eoin Doyle.

A Ricardo Santos own-goal had Ipswich back on level terms on the half-hour mark, but Bolton responded once more and sailed into a comfortable lead.

Afolayan grabbed his second before the interval to make it 3-2, and then quickfire goals from Josh Sheehan and George Johnston made it 5-2 before the hour mark.

That was to be that at Portman Road, with frustrations continuing to grow amongst Town fans and subsequently putting further pressure on Paul Cook.

Here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to today’s events…

I absolutely accept that integrating 19 new players takes time and that we need to be patient…but to display such defensive naivety time and time again is totally unacceptable for any so-called professional team…yet alone one of such alleged quality #itfc — Skip Intro (@SkipIntro17) September 11, 2021

Not good enough now six games is enough time to gel — ToM RILEY🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Itfctom672) September 11, 2021

My worry with Cook is he has no plan b. He has 1 formation and doesn't seem to know what to do it that doesn't work. He needs more time but has to start winning in the next 4 games. If we go 10 games without a win it will be time to look elsewhere — The Xenomorph 💙 (@facegrabber) September 11, 2021

We’ve all given this team and manager time but after today. I just don’t know anymore. Paul Cook OUT! #itfc — R Y A N (@RyaanHancock) September 11, 2021

Refund the fans that went. Disrespectful to the badge. They deserve better. pic.twitter.com/y21RS5hZfB — Mark F (@Pleyndamour) September 11, 2021

22nd in the table. I never, in all my days, believed we would get this low. I'm drained — Adrian Donnelly (@AdrianDonnell14) September 11, 2021

There are no words. Apart from ‘Cook Out’ of course. Absolute shambles. — Steve Thomson (@Steve65462) September 11, 2021

Evans and Harper absolutely anonymous. #sortitout — Graham Downey (@RAnobreaks1978) September 11, 2021