Ipswich Town

‘No Plan B’, ‘Cook out’ – Many Ipswich Town fans vent their anger after 5-2 defeat

Ipswich Town fell to their third defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon, losing 5-2 at home to Bolton Wanderers.

The Tractor Boys have failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon them before the season, and have now gone six games without a win in League One under Paul Cook.

Macauley Bonne fired Town into the lead on five minutes, but Bolton responded well and turned the game on its head, going 2-1 up thanks to Dapo Afolayan and Eoin Doyle.

A Ricardo Santos own-goal had Ipswich back on level terms on the half-hour mark, but Bolton responded once more and sailed into a comfortable lead.

Afolayan grabbed his second before the interval to make it 3-2, and then quickfire goals from Josh Sheehan and George Johnston made it 5-2 before the hour mark.

That was to be that at Portman Road, with frustrations continuing to grow amongst Town fans and subsequently putting further pressure on Paul Cook.

Here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to today’s events…


