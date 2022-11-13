“No panic” – Pundit addresses QPR player’s situation amidst interest from Bournemouth and Everton

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng has attracted Premier League interest, as per a report from Football Insider, with Everton and Bournemouth being credited with an interest in the 27-year-old.

The R’s shot-stopper has kept five clean sheets in 21 Championship appearances thus far this season, conceding 24 goals in the process.

Arriving in 2016 from AFC Fylde, and embarking on several loan spells during his time with the London club, Dieng has been a regular over the last two-and-a-half seasons.

Sharing his thoughts on the 27-year-old amidst interest from the Premier League and QPR’s push for promotion, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s got until the end of the season and one more season left on his contract. So, there’s no panic for QPR at the moment.

“Obviously, their priority is to get back to the Premier League, we know that so again, you don’t want to let your good players go. He’s been their mainstay goalkeeper for the last two seasons.

“There’s a reason why they put the price tag at 12 million (last year). If somebody’s willing to pay that type of money for them, then I’m sure they’ll entertain it.”

The verdict

Dieng has proven to be one of the best Championship goalkeepers in recent seasons and has the ability to ply his trade in the Premier League.

He is a goalkeeper that ticks a lot of boxes, with his shot-stopping abilities, reading of the game and composure in possession all being at a very high level.

However, with the R’s chasing promotion to England’s top flight, it is hard to determine whether a move away could come to fruition.

It would be a huge blow for the R’s if Dieng is to depart, however, given the situation QPR are in at the moment, they will be hoping to keep hold of him if the current interest gets any stronger.