Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘No option’, ‘Would be lunacy’ – Many West Brom fans split over key January transfer call amid latest developments

Published

21 seconds ago

on

A number of West Brom supporters have been left split over what the Baggies should do with Sam Johnstone in January following the latest report that he is no closer to agreeing a new deal.

Johnstone’s future has been in doubt throughout the campaign so far with the England international having been offered a new contract by the Baggies, but he has yet to sign that deal and according to the latest update from Birmingham Live there has been no progress on the contract talks.

It has been reported recently that Newcastle United have become the latest club to take an interest in Johnstone ahead of the January transfer window. That comes with Italian outlet Calciomercato claiming that he is one of two players being considered as they aim to bolster their options between the sticks.

Sky Sports have also previously reported that all three of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Southampton are interested in signing Johnstone ahead of the winter window.

Valerian Ismael has spoken to the Express and Star to insist that Johnstone remains fully committed to the cause at West Brom, but he did also reaffirm that the keeper is no closer to signing a new deal.

1 of 30

1. Who does Charlie Austin currently play for?

Many West Brom fans now feel that a potential sale would enable them to use the money to strengthen the squad in key areas in January. However, others believe that he has to be kept hold of for their promotion credentials.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No option’, ‘Would be lunacy’ – Many West Brom fans split over key January transfer call amid latest developments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: