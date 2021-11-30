‘No option’, ‘Would be lunacy’ – Many West Brom fans split over key January transfer call amid latest developments

A number of West Brom supporters have been left split over what the Baggies should do with Sam Johnstone in January following the latest report that he is no closer to agreeing a new deal.

Johnstone’s future has been in doubt throughout the campaign so far with the England international having been offered a new contract by the Baggies, but he has yet to sign that deal and according to the latest update from Birmingham Live there has been no progress on the contract talks.

It has been reported recently that Newcastle United have become the latest club to take an interest in Johnstone ahead of the January transfer window. That comes with Italian outlet Calciomercato claiming that he is one of two players being considered as they aim to bolster their options between the sticks.

Sky Sports have also previously reported that all three of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Southampton are interested in signing Johnstone ahead of the winter window.

Valerian Ismael has spoken to the Express and Star to insist that Johnstone remains fully committed to the cause at West Brom, but he did also reaffirm that the keeper is no closer to signing a new deal.

1 of 30 1. Who does Charlie Austin currently play for? Reading QPR Luton Millwall

Many West Brom fans now feel that a potential sale would enable them to use the money to strengthen the squad in key areas in January. However, others believe that he has to be kept hold of for their promotion credentials.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Can't see us being able to get a great deal of money for him in January. I suppose what we would get (couple of million) could fund the loan fee and wages of a much needed striker until season end. Bet then we would lose one of the best keepers in the country. — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) November 30, 2021

If we want to strengthen,then sadly he's got to go . £15-20 million should buy him ,pretty sure there'll be plenty of takers. — NedWBA🎸 (@NedJ55135980) November 30, 2021

Ive been critical of Sam many a time, and hes sometimes proved me wrong. However given his position .. on the cusp of the england squad playing in a dross championship side .. let him move on, its done. Reinvest the salary and lets promote one of the young lads and stick by them — Lee_Westwood (@LeeWestwood11) November 30, 2021

To let him go in Jan would be lunacy. The money we would get in wouldn’t come close to compensating for losing a keeper of his stature & we couldn’t replace him with anywhere near the same quality. The points he’ll earn us this season are worth more than a couple of mil!#wba https://t.co/acfdsy7Ydb — Chris Hall (@CJHall83) November 30, 2021

Sell him cash in now. He ain't signing a new deal. Use the money for Goal Scorer who can play as a proper number 9!! #WBA https://t.co/H4dVevpb7C — DOOD (@DoodWBA) November 30, 2021

I doubt we’ll replace him with someone as good when he leaves on a free either, so perhaps best to cash in sooner? I’d be happy enough with Button or Palmer in goal if we could sell for enough to then invest in a forward or two who can actually play Val’s way. — Dan Nash (@DanNash86) November 30, 2021

No option but to sell him, if we raise £3-4m and can invest in top quality loan signing, obvious we need a number 9 and a creative midfielder if Val is sticking with 3-4-3. GK is the least of our problems and SJ no desire to stay here #wba — Yes/No/Jimmy Connors (@deludedsealtwat) November 30, 2021