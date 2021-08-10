‘No one’s hiding away from that’ – Conor Chaplin issues honest Ipswich Town message ahead of cup tie

Ipswich Town’s summer signing Conor Chaplin is adamant that earning League One promotion takes top priority but is keen to build a winning mentality in the League Cup, he told TWTD.co.uk.

The Portsmouth academy graduate chipped in with an assist for fellow debutant Scott Fraser’s equaliser against Morecambe on Saturday and will be one of the key men Paul Cook looks to in their promotion push, having been involved in Barnsley’s surprise run to the play-off semi finals last term.

The visit of Newport County provides the platform for Cook to blood more of the new additions, but still with the intention of progressing to the next round.

Speaking out ahead of Ipswich’s Carabao Cup tie, new signing Conor Chaplin said: “First and foremost the league is our priority. It has been spoken about and no one’s hiding away from that, which I think is important and a good thing.

“But a cup run is good, winning games is good. It doesn’t do any harm at all and momentum is probably the most important thing in football.”

The 24-year-old knows exactly where positive momentum can take a club, with Barnsley winless and managerless at the start of last season before Valerien Ismael’s arrival took them on a remarkable journey to the brink of promotion to the Premier Leeague.

He continued: “Confidence goes with momentum and they can do wonderful things as well in football. If you are winning games as a football club it does breed success and it breeds a winning mentality, and that’s something we want to achieve here.”

There are plenty of reasons for excitement at Portman Road with the crop of players the new owners have brought together, Chaplin’s signature being a key statement of ambition.

The Verdict

Some of the Tractor Boys’ fan base may see the opportunity for a cup run given the depth of quality in the squad however it is sensible for both Cook and Chaplin to play down the importance of that.

The success of their season will be judged on whether or not they win promotion this term and that alone, therefore despite being favourites to progress, that is the line they should be trotting out.

Ipswich’s equalisers against Morecambe were breathtaking goals, if they can sustain that attacking intensity as the campaign progresses they will be firmly in the mix.

