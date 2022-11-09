No one truly believed that Josh Ruffels had this in his locker, not even his team-mates

Huddersfield Town picked up a hugely important 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening, to keep themselves in the survival conversation in the Championship.

The Terriers’ match-winning contribution came from an unlikely source in Josh Ruffels, who scored twice from the second phase of set piece situations to see Huddersfield come from behind at Loftus Road.

The second goal however was something right out of the top drawer.

Ruffels lobbed Seny Dieng from outside the area with an inventive hooked shot after teeing himself up to volley the ball, like someone may do in a game of headers and volleys.

The audacious effort took Dieng by surprise, who may have been unsighted, and sailed over his head into the middle of the goal.

An incredible piece of quick-thinking, and the reaction of Ruffels and his team-mates reflected just how special the isolated piece of skill was in a high pressure encounter.

Here it is in all its glory…

