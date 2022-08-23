“No one seems to be able to stop him” – Millwall fan pundit offers verdict on 21-year-old’s role at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After speculation linking him with a move away this summer, young Millwall forward Tyler Burey opted to remain at The Den.

The 21-year-old already appears to be reaping the rewards of that decision, featuring five times for the club already this campaign.

Four of those outings have came in the Championship and after starting the last two matches, it is surely going to be hard for Gary Rowett to leave him out given his performances.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford for his thoughts on whether Burey should be a regular starter for the Lions after his recent contributions.

“Tyler Burey – he’s been really good.” Tom explained to FLW.

“The last couple of times he’s played he’s been brilliant.

“He changed the game when he came on for Bennett the other week [vs Coventry], he was good against Swansea.

“He’s got bags of pace, he just burns defenders. When he’s in his stride, no one seems to be able to stop him.

“So, I think he should be starting at least until Bradshaw is fit, and depending on how he is getting on, staying in front of Bradshaw.”

The Verdict

It’s great to see Tyler Burey getting his chance to shine at Millwall.

It’s been a remarkable 12 months for the young forward, who, this time last season, was turning out for Hartlepool United on loan down in League Two.

With some promising performances in recent weeks, he does look set to keep his place in that Millwall side for now, but as our fan pundit points out, injured players returning, such as Tom Bradshaw, could threaten that.

The key to Burey keeping hold of that place could be finding the back of the net, with the 21-year-old yet to get off the mark this season.

No doubt he will be looking to do so when the Lions host Reading at The Den on Saturday afternoon.