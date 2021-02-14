‘No one can turn down that offer’ – Many Reading fans react as player reportedly agrees transfer away

Omar Richards’ life-changing move to Bayern Munich has been all-but-confirmed, with the left-back heading to the reigning UEFA Champions League winners in the summer, according to Christian Falk of BILD.

The German giants made their first move for the 22-year-old back in early January, according to the Telegraph, but developments on the deal had gone quiet in recent weeks, with Reading boss Veljko Paunovic revealing that he’d hoped to convince Richards to sign a new deal.

But when a club like Bayern come calling, it’s clearly hard to turn down and Football Insider reported yesterday that Richards had all-but agreed to join the Bavarian outfit on a three-year contract at the end of the season on a free transfer.

That has now been confirmed by various reputable German journalists – including Falk – and it means that Richards will see out the season at the Madejski Stadium as the Royals push for a return to the Premier League.

Interestingly Richards was on the bench for Reading yesterday for Millwall’s visit to Berkshire, and whilst he did come on in the 87th minute, his side slipped to a defeat against the Lions.

It was intruiging timing to drop Richards to the bench considering reports came out around the same time that he’d agreed the Bayern move, and it remains to be seen whether Paunovic will keep him there for the considerable future.

Reading fans have been reacting to the move on social media – check out some of their responses below.

Good luck to him, fully deserves the move and no one can turn down that offer really. — Lukey (@LukeB_RFC) February 14, 2021

Hopefully he does well — Rfc106 (@Read106_) February 14, 2021

Shame. Interesting to see how he goes the rest of the season now. Wonder if it had anything to do with him not playing yesterday? — David Reeves (@Davidpewsey) February 14, 2021

The management at this club is a joke.

Put Gibson at left back, did well yesterday and try and sign in the summer. — cornwall royal (@cornwallfox) February 14, 2021

Good luck to the guy 👏👏 https://t.co/l70qXEcMYN — Benjamin✖️ (@Benjw05) February 14, 2021

Happy valentines day guys https://t.co/8DZO8YXlgi — pauno szn (@paunoball) February 14, 2021

Hopefully he's still dedicated to have a good rest of the season for us https://t.co/U9w9knxskn — AidenRFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AidenRFC_) February 14, 2021

What a incredible move 4 him! I can’t have any complaints about him moving there. I hope all our fans agree with this? I’m just glad we have him till the end of the season and if we can get promoted then it’s a win 4 all of us. Best of luck to him & thank you from all of us — Lewis Mack (@LewisMack90) February 14, 2021

can’t complain who would turn down a move to Bayern, Shame to see an unreal player leave considering he could of been our left back for a long time, wish him all the best, hopes he still puts in 100% when playing #readingfc https://t.co/lja86SQPUb — sam (@samwhite_RFC) February 14, 2021