‘No one can turn down that offer’ – Many Reading fans react as player reportedly agrees transfer away

5 mins ago

Omar Richards’ life-changing move to Bayern Munich has been all-but-confirmed, with the left-back heading to the reigning UEFA Champions League winners in the summer, according to Christian Falk of BILD.

The German giants made their first move for the 22-year-old back in early January, according to the Telegraph, but developments on the deal had gone quiet in recent weeks, with Reading boss Veljko Paunovic revealing that he’d hoped to convince Richards to sign a new deal.

But when a club like Bayern come calling, it’s clearly hard to turn down and Football Insider reported yesterday that Richards had all-but agreed to join the Bavarian outfit on a three-year contract at the end of the season on a free transfer.

That has now been confirmed by various reputable German journalists – including Falk – and it means that Richards will see out the season at the Madejski Stadium as the Royals push for a return to the Premier League.

Interestingly Richards was on the bench for Reading yesterday for Millwall’s visit to Berkshire, and whilst he did come on in the 87th minute, his side slipped to a defeat against the Lions.

It was intruiging timing to drop Richards to the bench considering reports came out around the same time that he’d agreed the Bayern move, and it remains to be seen whether Paunovic will keep him there for the considerable future.

Reading fans have been reacting to the move on social media – check out some of their responses below.


