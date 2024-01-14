Highlights Cifuentes defends his players after QPR's defeat, insisting there is no lack of effort or attitude.

The team's form has declined significantly, going winless in their last eight matches.

Cifuentes acknowledges the frustration of missed chances and the need for improvement, but praises the team's competitiveness.

Queens Park Rangers head coach Marti Cifuentes defended his players after the 2-1 defeat to Watford at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Cifuentes made an excellent impact after replacing Gareth Ainsworth in late October, losing just one of his first six games in charge, but his side's form has declined significantly since then, and the R's are now without a win in their last eight matches in all competitions after they were beaten by the Hornets.

Both sides had chances in the first half, and Sinclair Armstrong missed an excellent opportunity to put the Hoops ahead just after the break when he was denied by Ben Hamer.

Watford took the lead in the 60th minute through Jake Livermore's 25-yard strike, and they doubled their advantage five minutes later when Livermore added his second from just outside the box.

The R's pulled one back in the 77th minute when Lyndon Dykes slotted home from close range from Paul Smyth's cross, but they could not find an equaliser.

Cifuentes' men currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, five points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Millwall on Saturday.

Cifuentes: QPR players' attitude not to blame for poor form

Cifuentes admitted that he was frustrated that his side did not take their chances against Watford, but the Spaniard insisted there is not a lack of effort from his players.

"We had big chances and then they took the lead with their first shot on goal," Cifuentes told West London Sport.

"After that it was about keeping composure and understanding that the game was still on. Then they scored the second goal.

"It’s very frustrating because it’s not usual that you will concede two goals from 30 metres. Unfortunately that was the case.

"It was a very disappointing result. I can only say that we needed to score the chances, because we didn’t concede many (chances) and created a lot.

"Today we can praise the guys for many reasons. The main difference is scoring with the chances.

"We have shown so far that we have always been competitive.

"This team has been showing the desire and the attitude is there. I know these guys will not stop trying.

"No-one can blame the team about not being competitive. There are games we lost because of small margins.

"I’m very aware of the areas that we need to improve, but I will never buy that so far this team hasn’t been competitive. The guys are trying."

What next for QPR?

It was another disappointing afternoon for the R's against Watford on Sunday.

Cifuentes is right that his side did have opportunities in the game, and while the likes of Dykes, Armstrong, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock should be capable of providing the goals for the Hoops, their wastefulness in front of goal underlines the lack of confidence in the squad currently.

After the initial turnaround following Cifuentes' appointment, the recent run of form has been alarming, and with two home games against Millwall and Huddersfield Town to come, the R's must pick up points to avoid getting cut adrift in the relegation zone.

Cifuentes will be hoping to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, but with finances likely to be tight at the club, his ability to do business could be limited.