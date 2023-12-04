Highlights The Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and Sunderland is set to take place after almost a decade, and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer is thrilled about the fixture.

Shearer has already requested tickets for the game and hopes to do punditry for the live coverage on BBC, rather than ITV.

Both clubs are expected to field full-strength teams, and with Newcastle facing injury troubles, Sunderland may have a chance to extend their unbeaten run against their rivals.

The famous FA Cup third round draw pulled out some huge ties with one of them being the first Tyne-Wear derby in eight years.

Newcastle and Sunderland have a very famous rivalry due to the fact the cities are only 12 miles apart in the North East of England.

They have had many iconic moments in the Premier League, but due to Newcastle's relegation in the 2015/16 season and then Sunderland's relegation in 2016/17 as the Mags came straight back up, they haven't faced each other for nearly a decade.

Among many people around the world of football reacting to the draw, one of the most famous players in Premier League history and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was buzzing about the fixture.

What was Alan Searer's reaction to Newcastle getting drawn away to Sunderland?

Speaking on the The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer was ecstatic about Tyne-Wear derby finally taking place again after so long without one.

"I've already sent a text message off asking for tickets, what a draw it was brilliant. Arsenal v Liverpool and Sunderland v Newcastle," said Shearer.

Due to the fact the BBC will have live coverage of some of the third-round FA Cup games, he will potentially be doing punditry on the derby, and he is desperate for ITV not to get the game.

Shearer offered an early prediction - claiming that both clubs would go with full-strength teams.

"It is something to look forward to. I have already been onto the top guys Gary (Lineker), we know Arsenal and Liverpool are going to play reserve sides so we might as well do Sunderland Newcastle where we know no one can afford to be beaten and no one will put reserve sides out," Shearer exclaimed.

Could Sunderland pull off a shock and beat their rivals from the Premier League?

Sunderland and Newcastle head-to-head record Sunderland wins 53 Draws 49 Newcastle wins 53

Sunderland were close to coming up against Newcastle in the Premier League this season due to the fact they reached the play-offs last term

However, they were defeated in the semi-finals by Luton Town, who they were the side that eventually went up.

This campaign Sunderland supporters were hoping for more of the same, however, Tony Mowbray has come under some pressure as his side have dropped points on several occasions.

The Black Cats haven't won any of their last three league games, with a draw against Millwall and losses to Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town, who have both been struggling at the wrong end of the table.

However, as the cliche goes - in derby games form goes out the window - and the game doesn't take place until the start of January, so there is plenty of time for Mowbray to get his side back on track in preparation for the game.

As well as this, Newcastle's injury record at the moment is one of the worst in Europe as they could only field seven substitutes out of a possible eight in their recent Champions League game against PSG.

They were again struck with a massive blow on the weekend in their win over Manchester United as goalkeeper Nick Pope appeared to dislocate his shoulder and is expected to be out for a while due to surgery possibly being required.

Eddie Howe will likely have some of his 11 injury players back for the game, but the Mags won't be quite at full strength, which does offer their rivals hope.