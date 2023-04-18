Steve Nicol has claimed that Vincent Kompany is not ready for the Tottenham Hotspur managerial role.

The Belgian has been linked with the vacancy in north London following their decision to part ways with Antonio Conte in March.

It has been a very successful first season at Burnley for the former Manchester City centre back.

Kompany has overseen promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt, earning a top two place in a comfortable and dominant fashion.

Could Kompany leave Burnley for Tottenham?

This success has led to speculation that those in charge at top Premier League clubs are considering a move to make a move for the 36-year-old.

But Nicol believes that it would come too soon for Kompany if he were to leave the Clarets now.

The former full back has praised the job he has done in Lancashire, but has claimed success in the Championship does not translate to being ready to compete in the Champions League.

A lack of experience at the top level has been highlighted as a big drawback in potentially appointing the Burnley boss.

“Taking a team up from the Championship means you’re good enough to take a team like Spurs to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League? I don’t think so,” said Nicol, via ESPN.

“He’s done a great job getting Burnley up, but what does that have to do with managing Spurs?

“Look at where Spurs are in the pecking order, there’s a reason why people like Conte and Mourinho have been at Spurs.

“Do you think Kompany has achieved anything close to what those guys have done?

“No offence to Vincent, but that doesn’t qualify you for the Spurs job.”

Burnley have the chance to crown themselves as champions as early as this evening with a victory over Rotherham United and Sheffield United drop points against Bristol City.

However, a 0-0 draw with Reading last weekend prevented the team from being able to break the Royals’ points record from their 2005/06 title triumph.

Is Kompany ready to make the jump to a club like Tottenham?

Kompany’s only previous role in management has been with Anderlecht, where he led the famous Belgian outfit to a top three finish.

He deserves a lot of credit for what he has been able to build so far at both Anderlecht and now at Burnley.

But Burnley supporters will be more than happy for Nicol’s position to become the prevailing neutral’s opinion as his departure would be a big blow to the club.

Kompany should look to continue this project at Turf Moor, to prove just how good of a coach he is.

Competing in the Premier League with Burnley will be the true marker of his potential to make it at the top.