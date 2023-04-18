This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County will look to pick up three points against Exeter City tonight, which could move them back into the play-off place.

Can Derby win promotion?

Paul Warne had appeared to transform the Rams after his appointment, but one win in six has seen Derby fall out of the top six, although they are only a point away from Peterborough.

Therefore, it promises to be a nervy end to the season for the East Midlands outfit, who head to Exeter tonight after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers where they conceded a very late equaliser from the penalty spot.

With the gap needing to be closed, Derby fan pundit Shaun was adamant that Warne’s men must pick up the three points against the Grecians.

“It’s crucially important that we win. We can make excuses, and I’ve done it myself this season, saying that we’ve got a small squad, used the fewest players in the league, but we’ve just got to go for it now.

“We’ve got four games left, every player has got to be up for it, give it everything they’ve got, and their ability should shine through.

“We should be beating teams like Bristol Rovers and Exeter City, no offence to them, but we’ve got to start being a bit more bullish. We are Derby, and we’ve got to go out there, not being arrogant, but these are teams we have to put to bed if we want to get into the play-offs and back to the Championship. There are no excuses now.

“So, we have to win, we slipped up on Saturday with others around us not winning, and we can’t do the same again.”

It’s all about results now

This is not an easy game for Derby, as whilst Exeter are in mid-table having lost three games in a row, they are a side with a lot of talent, and this will be a good chance for them against a big club at home, so they will want to put on a strong performance.

However, for Derby, as Shaun says, it’s just about getting the win. Of course, Warne and the fans will want them to find form and play some exciting, expansive football, but, realistically, this is going to be a battle, and it’s just about getting the win.

That could see them move into the top six, and with the games quickly running out, Derby are desperate to leapfrog either Peterborough or Bolton to ensure they have a shot at promotion come May.