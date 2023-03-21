Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has taken up a role within the England set-up and will be working with Gareth Southgate's squad over the course of a March international break that sees the Three Lions face Italy and Ukraine.

England are embarking on their first fixtures since a quarter-final defeat to France at the 2022 World Cup.

As per Sky Sports, Hasselbaink is replacing Chris Powell in the England set-up, with the FA committed to "improving diversity in football, by giving opportunities to more Black coaches within England's teams".

Hasselbaink, who is a former Netherlands international, built a career playing in England for Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough - where he played with Southgate -, Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City.

He's also had two stints coaching Burton Albion in the EFL, the second of which ended in September 2022, when the Brewers were bottom of the League One table. The 50-year-old also had a short stint in-charge of QPR in the Championship, but lasted under 12 months at Loftus Road.

Hasselbaink has been working in punditry across the last few seasons and is a regular on Sky Sports. He is now working with England on familiar territory at St George's Park, which is where former club Burton train.

There's been an element of surprise amongst the QPR and Burton fans following the news regarding Hasselbaink, which we explore here:

England kick-off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign in Italy on Thursday night before hosting Ukraine back at Wembley on Sunday 26th March.