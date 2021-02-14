Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘No need to panic, ‘So frustrated’ – These Brentford fans react as unbeaten run comes to an end

Brentford missed the chance to move to the top of the Championship as they were beaten 2-0 by Barnsley at home.

Thomas Frank’s side had been brilliant over the past few months, but the Tykes inflicted a first defeat in 22 on the Bees, with goals in either half from Conor Chaplin and Carlton Morris sealed an impressive three points for the visitors.

For the Londoners, they were surprisingly lacking a cutting edge in the final third, as they managed just three shots on target throughout.

With Barnsley having picked up a memorable win against the Bees on the final day of the previous campaign, some fans are wondering if they’re Brentford’s new bogey team, as it’s four unbeaten for them in the capital.

Whilst most of the support accepted that these things happen and a defeat was inevitable at some point, some are worried that the team may not have the mentality to get over the line, which has been an issue in the past.

