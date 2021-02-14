‘No need to panic, ‘So frustrated’ – These Brentford fans react as unbeaten run comes to an end

Brentford missed the chance to move to the top of the Championship as they were beaten 2-0 by Barnsley at home.

Thomas Frank’s side had been brilliant over the past few months, but the Tykes inflicted a first defeat in 22 on the Bees, with goals in either half from Conor Chaplin and Carlton Morris sealed an impressive three points for the visitors.

For the Londoners, they were surprisingly lacking a cutting edge in the final third, as they managed just three shots on target throughout.

With Barnsley having picked up a memorable win against the Bees on the final day of the previous campaign, some fans are wondering if they’re Brentford’s new bogey team, as it’s four unbeaten for them in the capital.

Whilst most of the support accepted that these things happen and a defeat was inevitable at some point, some are worried that the team may not have the mentality to get over the line, which has been an issue in the past.

Here we look at some of the comments to the result from Twitter…

We lost. And guess what, we will most probably lose again. Its football, it happens. Cant win them all. Fair play to Barnsley — Matty (@MattFlaherty85) February 14, 2021

We had too lose at one point. We go again Wednesday 🐝 — Archie (@ArchieBFC) February 14, 2021

Don’t play Sorensen and Pinnock together again. Not only is Reid better than Sorensen, but Pinnock has to play on the right when with Sorensen and is useless there. — ®️Ⓜ️🐝 (@rmbfc1) February 14, 2021

So frustrated with that! We all know it wouldn’t last forever but to lose to a mid table team with nothing to play for makes it even more painful. Barnsley we’re ok but not on the same level as Reading, Bournemouth or Norwich when we played them. They obviously did their homework — Glen Riley (@GlenSTFC) February 14, 2021

Just got to pick ourselves up for Wednesday it was bound to happen but we got to keep moving forward and believe we will have enough to go up — DREW (@andrewbenjamin1) February 14, 2021

We got what we deserved today, Barnsley played well and we couldn’t respond to their tactics. We must stop conceding first.

An off day, have been spoilt recently with the results. Hopefully grounds us again and we push on.

Bring on Wednesday 🐝🐝🐝 — Andy Welcome (@CubikChimp) February 14, 2021

Not on our game today but credit to Barnsley they worked hard and deserved the win. No need to panic though we’ve bounced back before and we can do it again COYB 🐝🐝🐝 — Tim Nicholls💙 (@TimNicho11s) February 14, 2021