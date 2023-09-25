Following a ten-match unbeaten run that saw them not taste defeat since the opening day, Wrexham were subjected to a battering last weekend.

Phil Parkinson's side travelled to Edgeley Park to face Stockport County. Dave Challinor's side started the season slowly, only emerging victorious from one of their first five outings, however, three without loss afterward saw the Hatters' ascent begin.

They scalped Wimbledon and MK Dons away from home, but saved their best showing for Saturday, and put five past the Red Dragons.

An Isaac Olaofe brace was quickly followed by a strike from Aston Villa loanee, Louie Barry, and saw the hosts soar into a three-goal lead before the break. After the interval, Olaofe completed his hat-trick, which was added to by his replacement, and captain, Paddy Madden, as an embarrassing day for Wrexham drew to a close.

How has Wrexham's season been so far?

Punters were unsure what to make of the Welsh side going into the new season, as many were tipping them for the League Two title, despite being new to the division. Wrexham were promoted from the National League after amassing 111 points during a rampant term last time out.

The club, that are co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have started the campaign in good fashion, and played their part in a number of entertaining bouts.

An opening day massacre saw them ship five to MK Dons, before a draw with Wimbledon resulted in their first point. A win was achieved at the third time of asking, as Walsall fell short at the Racecourse Ground.

Two more draws that saw 12 goals scored before three successive wins brought them to Edgley Park on a high. Parkinson's men are just about nestled in the playoff spots, but have conceded the second most goals in the division.

What does Carlton Palmer think defeat at Stockport will do to Wrexham's promotion chances?

One defeat is never indicative of how good a team can be over 46 games, so here at Football League World, we asked ex-England international, Carlton Palmer for his thoughts.

He remained optimistic about Wrexham's promotion hopes, stating: "There’s absolutely no need to panic for Wrexham. It was a heavy defeat to Stockport, who I fancied at the start of the season to win the league. They’ve had a very slow start, but they’ve kicked on now, they’re kicking into gear under Dave Challinor.

"They [Wrexham] were promoted last season. They sit in the playoffs in seventh place in the league on 15 points, only five points off the leaders, Notts County."

He continued: "This is their only defeat in their last six games, results like this happen sometimes when adjusting to a new league and their surroundings, and the teams that they’re playing against.

"The most important thing now is to win their next game, they’re at home to Crewe. Automatic promotion is, most definitely, still their target."

What next for Wrexham?

Wrexham will need to regroup and bounce back from a disappointing afternoon in Greater Manchester. Their next three games come against sides currently occupying League Two's top six.

A home match against Crewe, and trips to Mansfield and Crawley will be a true test of Wrexham's character, and prove if they can compete with others who share similar aspirations.