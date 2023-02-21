“No need to let him go” – Dilan Markanday’s future at Blackburn Rovers: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are still pursuing promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, with it looking likely that the play-offs will now be the route they go via rather than the top two.

Rovers started the season really well but some inconsistency has crept in since, with them losing more games than they really should have in terms of trying to go up via the top two.

We’ll have to see how their squad does in the final months of the season in terms of responding to the challenges ahead, then, and we’re also wondering what the future of Dilan Markanday holds with him currently on loan at Aberdeen.

Our writers discuss his future at Blackburn…

George Dagless

It’s hard to say right now.

His time at Blackburn Rovers has not been the most positive so far but he is still a young player and it is still early days.

The loan to Aberdeen was obviously sanctioned with a view to him playing a bit more than he has been and showing what he can do but thus far he has not been able to make a real splash at Aberdeen and that is obviously not an ideal sign.

Even so, he still has talent and potential and hopefully he can show that up in Scotland before the season is up to give Blackburn something to work with once he returns.

My gut feeling is it would be harsh to get rid of him now. He is still a young player and Blackburn know the talent that he has got, so let’s give him the time to show that once he returns to the club.

Billy Mulley

Watching Dilan Markanday play for Tottenham’s U21s 18 months ago against Stevenage, in a team that also included Harvey White and Jack Clarke, he was easily the standout performer and looked a very exciting talent who was only going to get better.

Possessing excellent levels of creativity, vision and final-third quality, he tore Stevenage apart at times and looked an incredible bit of business at Blackburn when he first arrived.

However, his injury that he picked up last season and subsequent period of unavailability has raised questions about his future.

Given that he is still just 21 years of age and that he has a contract that does not run out until the summer of 2025, Markanday has a good chance to work his way back into the Blackburn set up.

Currently out on loan at Aberdeen, he will be striving to feature regularly in what remains of this campaign to better his chances of future inclusion at Ewood Park.

The future is bright for Markanday and his injury last year will have only made him more determined.

Toby Wilding

Yes, definitely.

Markanday was excellent in the cup competitions for Rovers earlier this season, where it did look as though he was deserving of more opportunities in the Championship.

Ultimately he only got one of those – when he looked bright as a substitute in an otherwise disastrous defeat to Rotherham – prior to his loan, which made the sanctioning of that move somewhat disappointing, albeit offset slightly by the arrival of Sorba Thomas.

As a result, it would not make much sense for Rovers to now write him off without really trying to benefit from his talents, especially given how Tomasson was talking up the potential role he had to play just a few weeks ago.

Indeed, with a contract at Ewood Park until the summer of 2025, there is no need for Blackburn to let him go anytime soon, so it would be a surprise to see him not get another chance with the club.

That is further enhanced when you consider that with Ben Brereton-Diaz out of contract this summer, and Thomas only on loan for this season, they are going to need wide options such as Markanday, for the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

