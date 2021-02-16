‘No need to change’, ‘Advantage Watford’ – Many Preston fans react as line-up is announced for Watford clash

Preston North End are looking to put a bad run of form behind them by securing back-to-back league wins for the first time since December as Watford visit Deepdale.

The Lilywhites have struggled since the turn of the year, having won just one Championship game out of six in 2021 before they went to Ewood Park on Friday night and dispatched local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Alex Neil will be hoping that result is a catalyst to better things and they are only six points off the play-off places – although it’s looking like they will have plenty of competition around them in the table.

They probably couldn’t face Watford at a worse time though, as the Hornets absolutely destroyed Bristol City 6-0 on Saturday and look as though they may finally have clicked in attack under Xisco Munoz.

In the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road back in November, Watford – then managed by Vladimir Ivic – were 4-1 winners over PNE, although the away side had a defence that was decimated by injury.

Neil has no such problems here though and he has nearly a full squad of players to choose from, and he’s made two changes to the side that defeated Rovers, with Scott Sinclair and Jayson Molumby coming in for Ryan Ledson and scorer of PNE’s first at Ewood Park – Greg Cunningham.

It also means that Neil has switched back from the 3-5-2 he used in the last match and gone back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 – check out some of the reactions below.

