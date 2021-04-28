Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘No more excuses’, ‘Out of his depth’ – Many Sunderland fans debate one man’s position as poor run continues

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sunderland’s winless run has extended to seven games after a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool last night and many Black Cats fans have been debating manager Lee Johnson’s position. 

Known as ‘Streaky Johnson’ during his time at Bristol City, the 39-year-old has a history of going on long runs of good and bad form but the current streak has put his side’s play-off place in doubt.

Sullay Kaikai’s 56th-minute goal was enough to give Blackpool all three points at the Stadium of Light yesterday – a result that boosts the chasing sides’ chances of catching the Black Cats.

Sunderland remain five points above seventh but that cushion could quickly disappear if their bad form continues while going into the play-offs in such poor touch is a concern in itself.

Johnson took charge in December after the sacking of Phil Parkinson and led the side on an outstanding run between January and April, which saw them snapping at the heels of the top two and win the EFL Trophy.

Does the Stadium of Light have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Hillsborough

However, defeat to the Tangerines makes it no wins and four defeats in their last seven League One matches and the English coach is beginning to prove a talking point among fans.

After yesterday’s game, many took to Twitter to debate his position…


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No more excuses’, ‘Out of his depth’ – Many Sunderland fans debate one man’s position as poor run continues

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: