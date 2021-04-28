‘No more excuses’, ‘Out of his depth’ – Many Sunderland fans debate one man’s position as poor run continues

Sunderland’s winless run has extended to seven games after a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool last night and many Black Cats fans have been debating manager Lee Johnson’s position.

Known as ‘Streaky Johnson’ during his time at Bristol City, the 39-year-old has a history of going on long runs of good and bad form but the current streak has put his side’s play-off place in doubt.

Sullay Kaikai’s 56th-minute goal was enough to give Blackpool all three points at the Stadium of Light yesterday – a result that boosts the chasing sides’ chances of catching the Black Cats.

Sunderland remain five points above seventh but that cushion could quickly disappear if their bad form continues while going into the play-offs in such poor touch is a concern in itself.

Johnson took charge in December after the sacking of Phil Parkinson and led the side on an outstanding run between January and April, which saw them snapping at the heels of the top two and win the EFL Trophy.

However, defeat to the Tangerines makes it no wins and four defeats in their last seven League One matches and the English coach is beginning to prove a talking point among fans.

After yesterday’s game, many took to Twitter to debate his position…

I said it at halftime Lee Johnson out #Safc — Baz (@paulbasnett10) April 27, 2021

Why wait until the summer. Get Johnson out and Mourinho in and let the rebuild begin #SAFC — Hummy (@eathummous1) April 27, 2021

Pressure must be on Lee Johnson now. 2 points from 18 is now than just a blip for a promotion chasing team #safc #streaky — Philip Marsden (@Parsden) April 27, 2021

Are we going to be told again tonight that criticising Johnson is wrong and that we have to be positive? Absolutely embarrassing. #SAFC — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) April 27, 2021

Have to start being skeptical about Johnson now. I know it’s the players as well but we’re god awful now with the worst run in the league — Ben (@BenSAFC_) April 27, 2021

Theres no more excuses left Mr Johnson, were pathetic. — alan hall SAFC (@alanhall4) April 27, 2021

Utter garbage that. Limping towards play-off failure. Clearly we are weak at the back so let’s play to our attacking strengths and take the games to teams. Johnson looking out of his depth tactically #safc — Dominic Gold (@domgold73) April 27, 2021

Get rid of the whole team and start again.not one player is good enough to put the safc shirt on..no exceptions….lee johnson should be given more time imo — Darren Leech (@DarrenLeech7) April 27, 2021