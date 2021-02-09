‘No more excuses’, ‘Amazing news’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to significant EFL update

The salary cap that was introduced in League One and Two has been scrapped after an appeal by the PFA was successful.

It was revealed back in August that the bottom two tiers in the EFL had voted to bring in the new measures, which would see salary caps of £2.5m in League One and £1.5m in League Two.

Despite the vote going through, it was a decision that some clubs weren’t pleased with, and Ipswich Town were one of those.

As a club with big resources for League One standards, owner Marcus Evans voted against the proposal, so news that it has been lifted has pleased the Tractor Boys.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Ipswich Town players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Canadian international, defender, made over 150 appearances for Ipswich? Jason De Vos Jaime Peters Gavin Williams Owen Garvan

Many feel this is a chance for the club to kick-on and show ambition, although there’s doubts from a section as to whether Evans will do that anyway.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…

The salary cap being scrapped is amazing news for #itfc! Never thought I’d be happy that overpaid players can be paid even more but still… nevertheless this shouldn’t mean that the pressure to get promoted should be off! — George Lee (@George_lee99) February 9, 2021

Salary cap scrapped? Oh no! What will #itfc use as an excuse for our failure next year? — Amy Downes (@tractorgirlamy8) February 9, 2021

All this ‘Bet Evans is fuming’ Let’s not forget he voted against the salary cap in the first place… #itfc — Ipswich Culture (@IpswichCulture) February 9, 2021

No more excuses #itfc now this is salary cap thing is hopefully the thing of the past we must use what financial clout we have to progress god forbid still in league one next season we got to use our financial clout to our advantage — rob (@robpooley1) February 9, 2021

Now the salary cap is a thing of the past, whose contract should we extend first? Skuse or Chambers? #itfc — Craig F (@Fims75) February 9, 2021

No salary cap now so u can’t use that as an excuse Marcus #itfc — andrew uzzie arbon (@mrarbon) February 9, 2021

We have a salary cap at #itfc anyway, his name, Marcus Evans!!!! — The Cruncher (@TheCruncher76) February 9, 2021