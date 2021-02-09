Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘No more excuses’, ‘Amazing news’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to significant EFL update

Published

9 mins ago

on

The salary cap that was introduced in League One and Two has been scrapped after an appeal by the PFA was successful.

It was revealed back in August that the bottom two tiers in the EFL had voted to bring in the new measures, which would see salary caps of £2.5m in League One and £1.5m in League Two.

Despite the vote going through, it was a decision that some clubs weren’t pleased with, and Ipswich Town were one of those.

As a club with big resources for League One standards, owner Marcus Evans voted against the proposal, so news that it has been lifted has pleased the Tractor Boys.

Many feel this is a chance for the club to kick-on and show ambition, although there’s doubts from a section as to whether Evans will do that anyway.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…


