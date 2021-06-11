Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘No messing’, ‘Fantastic news’ – These Swansea City fans react as club beat Celtic & Rangers to signing of attacker

Published

6 mins ago

on

Swansea City have confirmed that Kyle Joseph will join the club from Wigan once the deal has been approved.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign with the Latics, scoring five goals in 18 games and impressing with his overall ability.

Such form caught the eye, with Celtic, Rangers and Tottenham just some of the clubs who had been linked with the teenager over the past few months. However, it’s the Swans who have won the race for Joseph, with the club announcing his arrival this afternoon.

There will be an expectancy for the forward to play a big role for Steve Cooper’s side next season and long-term, so it’s fair to say that this signing has gone down well with the support, particularly as the Swans are short on options up top following Andre Ayew’s exit.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

What year were the club founded?

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘No messing’, ‘Fantastic news’ – These Swansea City fans react as club beat Celtic & Rangers to signing of attacker

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: