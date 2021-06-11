‘No messing’, ‘Fantastic news’ – These Swansea City fans react as club beat Celtic & Rangers to signing of attacker

Swansea City have confirmed that Kyle Joseph will join the club from Wigan once the deal has been approved.

🤝 Swansea City has agreed the transfer of @Kyle9Joseph from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, subject to EFL, FAW and FA clearance. 👉 https://t.co/1Opm9f8HTt pic.twitter.com/U030V9L0sX — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 11, 2021

The 19-year-old enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign with the Latics, scoring five goals in 18 games and impressing with his overall ability.

Such form caught the eye, with Celtic, Rangers and Tottenham just some of the clubs who had been linked with the teenager over the past few months. However, it’s the Swans who have won the race for Joseph, with the club announcing his arrival this afternoon.

There will be an expectancy for the forward to play a big role for Steve Cooper’s side next season and long-term, so it’s fair to say that this signing has gone down well with the support, particularly as the Swans are short on options up top following Andre Ayew’s exit.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…

Fantastic news. Buzzing to have Kyle on board. Feel like he could be some player for us now and in the future YJB @Kyle9Joseph 🦢 https://t.co/XbYE4JFkqN — øli 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfcoli) June 11, 2021

You love to see it https://t.co/Nkeuk3EhCZ — James Francisco Felton (@james_felton1) June 11, 2021

No messing this transfer window#Swans 🦢 get a striker in the bag early https://t.co/bsdmLmDVPz — Dafydd Morgan (@dafyddmorgan) June 11, 2021

Looks like one for the future like Whittaker which is all well and good but what about the now? https://t.co/BYFMo8eCQR — Stephen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@swanspassion) June 11, 2021

Announce Swansea City 2022 Championship Champions https://t.co/G2M0yRBArk — Scott Anthony Evans (@ScottEvanz) June 11, 2021